On April 5, the Indian Railways created history as it completed the Arch closure of the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL). The Chenab Arch bridge will connect the Kashmir valley with the entire nation. Isn’t it phenomenal? Also Read - Chenab Bridge: World's Highest Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir is Ready And It's Stunning

ANI reported that the railways ministry, in a statement, said that the Chenab Arch bridge can withstand high wind speed up to 266 km per hour and bear earthquake forces of the highest intensity zone-V in India. Also Read - J-K: World's Highest Rail Link Chenab Bridge to Withstand Intense Blast, Earthquake

Interestingly, the Arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over Chenab and its completion is a major leap towards the completion of the 111 km-long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal, the ministry said in a statement. Besides, the ministry has also said that the bridge will remain operational at a restricted speed of 30 km per hour even after the removal of one pier/trestle. Also Read - 'Centre for time bound completion of national projects in JK'

Here Are 5 Things You Must Know About World’s Highest Rail Bridge Connecting Kashmir To Kanyakumari