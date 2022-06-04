Chennai Weekend Getaway: Chennai is home to not only beautiful beaches and historic towns, but also charming hill villages, breathtaking architecture, and tranquil retreats. The cultural legacy of areas around the city is one of the reasons why the city in Tamil Nadu is one of the most visited cities in India. Chennai is one of those places that everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime. From week-long celebrations and beach retreats to temples and delectable cuisine, this city has it all for a wonderful weekend trip.Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

Plan your perfect weekend getaway with these destinations in Chennai:

1. Tirupati

Best time to visit: September to March

About Tirupati: Tirupati is the place to go if you enjoy history, archaeology, and a little bit of tradition. Tirupati, one of the most prominent pilgrim places, is located in the Andhra Pradesh district of Chittoor. Tirupati has a population of 374,260 people, making it the state's eighth most populous city. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh's Spiritual Capital, has been included in the Indian government's Smart Cities Mission for development. Even if you don't like visiting religious sites, Tirupati's architectural magnificence is worth seeing.

Where to stay: Tirupati has many accommodation options ranging from budget to luxurious hotels. Fortune Select Grand Ridge(0877 222 1818, Tariff- Rs 3700 approx), Fortune Kences(0877 225 5855, Tariff-Rs 3400 approx), Hotel Raj Park(0877 222 3666, Tariff- Rs 2200 approx) and Hotel Bliss(0877 223 7773, Tariff- Rs 2400). Book your rooms in advance since being one of the biggest pilgrimage places, it is always full.

Distance from Chennai: 135 km( 2 hours approx)

2. Pondicherry

Best time to visit: You can visit Pondicherry at any time of the year.

About Pondicherry: Pondicherry, also known as Puducherry, was a French colony. Pondicherry, however, retains its French air and appearance even after the French have left. Pondicherry, located on India’s east coast, has long been a popular vacation destination. This site is a must-see because of the lovely pathways lined by trees and French-style residences. The best way to see this city is to rent a bicycle and ride about on it. Scuba diving, surfing, and scuba jumping are just a few of the adventure sports available.

Where to stay: Pondicherry being a beach town, there are not just hotels for accommodation but you can also stay in many beautiful resorts. Pondicherry Promenade (0413 222 7750, Tariff- Rs 6700 approx), Accord Puducherry(0413 229 9000, Tariff- Rs 3300 approx), and Le Royal Park(0413 223 1500, Tariff-Rs 3100 approx) are some of the best hotels in Pondicherry. And for resorts, you have The Windflower Resort & Spa (+91 99014 46666, Tariff- Rs 6200 approx), Nature Loft Beach Resort (+9195009 00998, Tariff- Rs 2100 approx) and also the Beach View Resort( +91 97906 18579, Tariff- Rs 750 approx).

Distance from Chennai: 170.8 km (3 hours 19 min approx)

3. Yelagiri

Best time to visit: October to February

About Yelagiri: The magnificent Yelagiri, which is also one of the most famous hiking sites, is located in the Vellore district. Yelagiri, also known as Elagiri, is a small town with 14 charming hamlets set among the lush and beautiful four hills. This location is noted for its sprawling tea estates, bright gardens, green valleys, and stunning scenery. Yelagiri is a little town with 14 lovely hamlets set among the wooded and beautiful four hills. This location is noted for its sprawling tea estates, bright gardens, green valleys, and stunning scenery. The hiking trails that ascend to the top of Swami Malai Hill pass through lush forests.

Where to stay: Yelagiri does have many hotels and few resorts for accommodation. Each of them provides the best facilities and amenities.Yelagiri Residency (+9196006 84369,Tariff- Rs 1000 approx), Hotel Landmark(04179 245 335, Tariff- Rs 3100 approx), Hotel Kumararraja Palace(04179 245 325, Tariff- Rs 3300 approx) and Rhythms Lake View Resorts( +9194866 77461, Tariff- Rs 1600 approx).

Distance from Chennai: 230.3 km (4 hours 35 min approx)

4. Thanjavur

Best time to visit: October to April

About Thanjavur: Thanjavur is renowned as Tamil Nadu’s cultural capital. Before becoming Thanjavur, it was known as Tanjore. South Indian culture, art, and architecture are well-known in this metropolis. Thanjavur is home to several Living Chola temples that are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This city is a beautiful feast for those who like art. Thanjavur is also known as the Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu because of its rice growing. Thanjavur is unique in that it was titled after a demon named Tanjan, who was believed to have been killed by Vishnu.

Where to stay: Lakshmi Hotel(04362 278 161, Tariff- Rs 3400 approx), Tanjore Hi Hotel(04362 252 111, Tariff-Rs 6300 approx), Hotel Gnanam(04362 278 503, Tariff-Rs 2800 approx) and Hotel Parisutham(04362 231 801, Tariff-Rs 3900 approx) are the many accommodation options in Thanjavur. They are all located in Thanjavur’s main attraction spots.

Distance from Chennai: 383.3 km (6 hours 33 min approx)

5. Yercaud

Best time to visit: October to June

About Yercaud: Yercaud is a lovely hill station in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. The panoramic splendor is what draws the majority of visitors to this location, which is also located in the magnificent Shevaroys range of hills. Make a point of visiting this location, which is located at an elevation of 4970 meters above sea level, on your next weekend getaway. This hill station is regarded as the Jewel of the South because of its abundance of forests and lakes. Yercaud, known for its coffee plantations and orange groves, is the place to be if you want pristine settings, stunning vistas, and adventure sports.

Where to stay: A weekend getaway trip to Yeracud will be even better if you choose to stay in any of these hotels. These hotels are ranging from mid-range to budget. Grand Estancia(0427 277 7770, Tariff- Rs 3300 approx), GRT Nature Trails Sky Rocca (04281 225 100, Tariff- Rs 6300 approx), Wellington Hill Resort(04281 223 377, Tariff- Rs 1700 approx) and Golden Nest Resorts(081440 81440, Tariff- Rs 2600 approx).

Distance from Chennai: 358 kms (7 hours approx)

6. Mahabalipuram

Best time to visit: November to March

About Mahabalipuram: Mahabalipuram, the shortest distance from Chennai, is a fantastic choice for history and nature lovers. Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its monuments make a trip to this ancient city worthwhile. It was mostly constructed between the 7th and 9th centuries, making it a historically and archaeologically significant site. The Mahabalipuram beach is a prominent tourist destination that attracts a huge number of visitors every day. It’s also recognized for the water sports that are available.

Where to stay: There are plenty of accommodation options in Mahabalipuram. The 3-star options cost Rs 2,200 per night on average while the 5-star ones cost around Rs 8,500 a night. Hotel Mammalla heritage is a good 2-star option costing Rs 2,700 a night. The Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay (044 2744 3636) is a good choice for a luxurious stay.

Distance from Chennai: 56 km (1 hour and 30 minutes approx)

7. Vellore

Best time to visit: November to February

About Vellore: Vellore, a city with a long history of kings, is another notable historical city adjacent to Chennai in south India. Vellore has been ruled by the Pallavas, the Medieval Cholas, the Later Cholas, the Vijayanagar Empire, the Rashtrakutas, the Carnatic empire, and lastly the British at various times. Vellore is also one of South India’s most culturally engaged cities. Pongal and other festivals are celebrated with zeal in this region. Despite a turbulent history marked by warfare and death, Vellore is now a peaceful and uncomplicated destination ideal for a relaxing break from Chennai.

Where to stay: Darling residency (0416 221 3001, Tariff- Rs 2,700 ) is a great choice for a budget stay in Vellore. The Regency Sameera Vellore by GRT Hotels (0416 220 6466) is another good choice for a comfortable stay costing around Rs 4800 a night.

Distance from Chennai: 140 km (3 hours approx)

8. Kanchipuram

Best time to visit: September to March

About Kanchipuram: Kanchipuram, often known as Kanchi, is a small but stunning city in Tamil Nadu. This area is noted for its well-crafted and exquisite silk sarees and is often referred to as the Golden City of a Thousand Temples. Kanchipuram is also historically significant because it is one of India’s seven sacred towns. Leave your religious views at home and come to see this city for its architectural marvels. Kanchipuram’s temples are evidence that this city was dominated by Dravidian heritage during a time when it was ruled by Kings and rulers.

Where to stay: Kanchipuram sees many tourists every year and hence there is no dearth of accommodation options. Regency Kanchipuram by GRT Hotels(044 2722 5250, Tariff-Rs 4000 approx), M.M.Hotels(044 2722 7250, Tariff- Rs 1300 approx), Hotel Baboo Soorya(044 2722 2556, Tariff- Rs 1900 approx) and Sree Sakthi Residency (044 2723 3799, Tariff- Rs 2000 approx). These are the many options that one can consider for a comfortable stay in Kanchipuram.

Distance from Chennai: 72 km (One hour 30 minutes approx)

What are you waiting for? Plan your perfect weekend getaway from Chennai!