Chennai's popular tourist spot, Marina Beach is finally welcoming tourists after remaining closed for more than 8 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People flocked to the beach and crowds were also seen enjoying the vastness of the beach. In its earlier notification before the start of this month, the state government had announced a slew of coronavirus-related relaxations on the state for December. However, coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till December 31.

As per reports, the state has only permitted the gathering of up to 200 people or with 50 percent capacity of the facility.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 8,02,342. Among these, Chennai reported 344 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,20,903. The state recorded 12 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 11,931. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1240 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,80,531, as per Indian Express.

As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9880. Till date, 4,84,828 males, 3,17,480 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,59,822 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 73,015 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 232 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 165 are private facilities.

