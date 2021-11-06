New Delhi: Ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations in the country, the Indian Railways has decided to operate at least 24 special trains to the state of Bihar for the convenience of the passengers. This is incredible as it will help people book tickets during the festive season amidst the rush.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: For Chhath Puja, Indian Railways to Run These Festival Trains From Delhi to UP, Bihar | Details Here

In this IRCTC's initiative, these special trains will run from different states including Delhi, Telangana, Punjab and to various parts of Bihar.

For Chhath Puja 2021, IRCTC to Run 24 Special Trains to Bihar | Full Schedule Here