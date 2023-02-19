Home

Travel

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: 6 Forts That Define The Legacy Of Warrior Maratha King

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: 6 Forts That Define The Legacy Of Warrior Maratha King

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: The tales of valour of the Maratha king echoes in the walls of these might forts in Maharashtra.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Sitting on the Konkan coast, the several mighty forts in Maharashtra behold the narratives of the great Maratha emperor. The alleys, dungeons and walls in several forts still echo the war time stories and the valour of the Maratha emperor Chattrapati Shivaji. On February 19, 2023, the state will celebrate the legacy on the 393rd birth anniversary of the Maharaj.

Forts have a vintagy charm amalgamated with rich history and heritage engraved into them. Be it the alleys, windows of the jharoka, every inch ha s a narrative it beholds. Some of it is deciphered and revealed to us while some of it still is shrouded in mystery

You may like to read

Forts that carry the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Lohagadh Fort

“The Iron Fort”, in Marathi, stands tall at an elevation of about 1,033 m in the foothills of Sahyadri range in Lonavla. Lohagadwadi village is said to be the ideal spot to commence the trek from. Walking through the green covers of the land, one needs to trek up the fort’s stone steps. This fort has been passed on to through many dynasties and there are speculations that it was constructed around the 18th century. This is one of best the best picks for a monsoon trek as one is to find few wonderful waterfalls along the way.

Sindhudurg Fort

Built by Chhatrapati Shivaji in around 1664, this gargantuan fort stretches over about 44-acre. One of the jewels of Maratha empire, the name itself translates to ‘fort of the sea’. It is said that there is even a secret passage that goes to the coast. This great fort is a must visit when in Maharashtra.

Shivneri Fort

The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the pioneer of the Maratha empire, Shivneri is another hill fort which is also the pride of Maharashtra. The base for this trek is Junnar village from where the stimulating terrains will take you through the history of the vestiges of this fort. Apart from the spellbinding views, trekkers can visit water springs, ponds, and temples atop this fort premises.

Raigad Fort

Nestled in the exquisite greens of the Western Ghat in Mahad, Raigad Fort offers a mesmerising trekking experience. Towering in its glory at an elevation of about 2700 feet, more than 1400 steps are carved into the mountains for the trekkers to traverse and triumph. Abundant with rich history, it is advised to hire a local guide for a thorough tour. A highlight of this trek is that you can sit in the ropeway and slide down the fort immersed in its swooning beauty.

Torna

One of the must-visit forts in Pune, Torna Fort is also known as Prachandagad. It is situated at an elevation of 1,403 m above sea level, which makes it the highest hill fort in Pune. It is historically an important monument as it was the first fort captured by Shivaji Maharaj in 1643 when he was 16. With gorgeous towers and monuments built inside the fort, it certainly is a piece of architectural wonder.

Korigad Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vipul Jadhav | Travel Photographer (@the_travelholic_)

Also known as Koraigad, the Korigad Fort is hardly at a 20-kilometer distance from Lonavala and near a village called Peth Shahpur. Made during the reign of Chatrapati Shivaji the Tung Fort is an important historical site that you must not miss out on when in Maharashtra. If you are a history lover you will instantly fall in love with this place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.