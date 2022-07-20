Monsoon Food Festival, Chattisgarh: The central Indian state of Chhattisgarh is home to historical sites, gorgeous fauna, sanctuaries, national parks, caves, and waterfalls. The state has drawn several nature lovers looking to experience distinctive tribal arts, crafts, and customs. The Chhattisgarhi culinary festival will be held in various venues around Chhattisgarh from July 17 to August 7, 2022. It’s to encourage tourism during the monsoon season in the state.Also Read - World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin LIVE Streaming, Groups, Date, Timings And All You Need to Know

Chattisgarh Tourism Announces Monsoon Food festival:

Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Tirupati Advertising & Publicity along with Hotel Management Institute ensures you feel the monsoonvibe on your plate as they bring forth "जश्न-ए ज़ायका" MONSOON FOOD FESTIVAL from 17 July to 7 August'22.

A wonderful meal prepared by Chhattisgarh guarantees great taste and delectable influences from its neighbours. The food festival is one of the best approaches for the Chhattisgarh state government to increase community-based tourism. Along with highlighting the area's varied cuisine, the event will also promote regional culture, customs, and everything else the state has to offer in terms of tourism.

Chattisgarh Monsoon Food Festival Date And Venue:

July 17, 2022: Hotel Grand Imperia, Raipur

July 23-24, 2022: Eco Hill resort Kabir, Chabutra and Shaila Tourist Resort Mainpat, Surguja

July 30-31, 2022: Baiga Ethnic Resort, Sarodha Dadar, Kabirdham

August 6-7, 2022: Dandami Luxury Resort, Chitrakote, Bastar

A Glimpse of Food Festival in Chattisgarh:

Chattisgarh Cuisine is All About Flavour And Spice:

A lot of people don’t have any idea about the Chhattisgarhi cuisine or dishes which just goes to mark the importance of this event even more. Also known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ Chhattisgarh serves a wide range of mouthwatering delicacies that are enriched with flavour and exceptional taste. People of Chhattisgarh like their food spicy and flavourful, hence the immense use of spices. Here are Chhattisgarh foods that you must savour to experience the diversity of the food culture of the nation.

The state’s tourist department hopes that the cuisine festival would serve as a springboard for other types of travel there. In order to develop rural tourism, ecotourism, wellness tourism, and religious tourism, the state is currently exerting all of its efforts. Local and domestic tourism is the main focus.

Due to its numerous tourist attractions, Chhattisgarh offers a unique experience.