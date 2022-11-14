Children’s Day 2022: 5 Places to Visit With Your Kids And Teach Them About Nature, Culture, Heritage

Travel with your kids this Children’s Day to teach them about nature, culture, and heritage.

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Plan the most enriching travel experience with your kids, this Children’s Day. A trip filled with a lot of fun, and memories to cherish for life. India has a plethora of options when it comes to experiencing the culture, nature’s beauty, and heritage at the same time. Young minds are curious and what better way to teach your children about nature, culture, and heritage than travel?

5 PLACES TO VISIT WITH YOUR KIDS THIS CHILDREN’S DAY

Wayanad Wild, CGH Earth: Chirping of birds or sheer excitement to spot a crested serpent eagle, Wayanad Wild will make your stay memorable. Situated in the heart of the rainforest, with rooms peeking out of the treetops and an infinity pool tipping over into foliage, Wayanad Wild brings you closer to nature. Your children can discover their love for the great outdoors through various hands-on activities. You can engage in light treks into the woods, hiking to neighbouring hillocks, cycling, and an engaging tour of the tea factory situated in the vicinity. Zip lining and bamboo rafting in the river can be arranged outside the resort on request. The recreation centre with indoor games ensures that your children are well entertained even in the evening hours while views of star-filled skies await them at night. Fazlani Natures Nest: Overlooking the majestic Sahyadri Mountains and surrounded by dense green lands with a plethora of flora and fauna, Fazlani Natures Nest resort is a rich ecosystem that offers a breath-taking vista of lush greenery beside sparkling azure blue lake waters. The resort offers a number of creative and engaging activities for kids who will engage them throughout the day like duck feeding, vegetable planting, and clay pottery. Children can also experience activities like picking fresh produce from fruits, herbs, and vegetable farms with the resident horticulturist as the guide explaining the process of farming. Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort: Nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort invites you to spend holidays unfolding panoramic scenery that extends across mountain passes and valleys. They can watch the sunset over the poolside or simply dive into the shimmering water for an enjoyable swim. There are many sports that children can play in the resort including cricket, basketball, archery, and badminton. For kids who love the adrenaline rush some of the activities, they can engage in include zipline, mountain bicycling, swinging ladder climbing, and Burma Bridge. Marari Beach Resort: Located in Alleppey, Kerala, this nature lover’s paradise, gives you the opportunity to discover an array of exciting species of plants, butterflies, birds and creatures of the sea. Far removed from the madding crowd, here you can soak in space and silence. Naturalists of the resort will tell you about the complex ecosystems that define the unique ecology of the Malabar coasts. Coconut groves stretch as far as the eye can see, and small ponds, alive with aquatic life, dot the lush green landscape. Children can engage in a lot of outdoor experiences at the resort that will bring them closer to Mother Nature. You can take a day cruise on the Vembanad lake with your children and let them explore life in the Kuttanad region. Chokhi Dhani Resort: This Rajasthani-village-themed resort promotes the local heritage and culture that is indigenous to Rajasthan and India. Located in the pink city of Jaipur, Chokhi Dhani Resort offers guests an opportunity to experience traditional artistry, culture, and its delectable cuisine all under one roof. Children can engage in many exciting activities at the resort like camel rides, jeep safari rides, pottery, puppet show, magic show, and boat ride. They can make a splash at the kid’s mini pool or enjoy outdoor sports like Tennis. Apart from these, there are other common games like dart games, archery, and shooting.