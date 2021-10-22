New Delhi: An outbreak of Covid-19 in China has led to swift restrictions being imposed in multiple Chinese provinces over the last week, the BBC reported. Since October 16, cases of Covid-19 linked to travel and tourism in China’s north have reached at least nine provincial-level regions.Also Read - International Flights: When Are Curbs Likely to be Lifted? Aviation Official Makes BIG Statement

On Thursday, owing to a fresh Covid outbreak linked to a group of tourists, hundreds of flights were reportedly cancelled, schools and tourist sites closed and mass testing ramped up in China.

Parts of Inner Mongolia and Gansu province have gone into tight lockdown. Many schools have closed in both the regions; a school has also closed in Beijing, the report said.

Tourist sites have closed in parts of Xi’an – the home to the Terracotta Warriors – and some cities have cancelled large-scale exhibitions and closed venues like cinemas.

The number of cases in China is still relatively low – only in double digits. However, it is common for the country to tackle outbreaks by swiftly locking down communities when even one resident tests positive, the report said.

Citywide testing drives have been ordered, and people have been prohibited from leaving the affected areas unless they can show a negative test report within days of travel.

Given many of the affected regions in this latest outbreak are in China’s north, the National Health Commission has urged enhanced measures to ensure that Covid prevention work can be carried out safely.

It has particularly emphasised on protecting female medical workers from the cold in the coming months, and has urged limiting the amount of time people spend outdoors.

There were 13 new domestic cases reported on Thursday, China’s National Health Commission said.

(With IANS inputs)