Sikandar Fort, Chini Ka Rauza, Fatehpur Sikri: 5 Places That Prove Agra Has More to Offer Than Taj Mahal

Here is a list of five locations in Agra other than Taj Mahal that you must visit.

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Agra is a city in northern India known for the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. However, Agra has much more to offer than just the Taj Mahal. It is a city with a rich history and culture and is a renowned tourist destination with a variety of attractions, including the world-famous Taj Mahal and the exquisite architecture of Fatehpur Sikri. Here are five more must-visit locations in Agra other than the Taj Mahal:

Sikandra Fort

The Mughal emperor Akbar’s mausoleum in Sikandra is a red sandstone and marble tomb built by the emperor himself and completed by his son, Jehangir, in 1613. Akbar is supposed to have picked the site for the mausoleum and designed it himself during his lifetime. It embodies the Mughal ruler’s worldview and secular attitude, integrating the best of Hindu and Islamic architecture. The mausoleum is housed within a charbagh, which is a lovely addition to the property, as per Incredible India’s site.

Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri, 37 kilometres from Agra, is a city composed mostly of red sandstone. The Mughal Emperor Akbar established this city. He had intended to make this city his capital, but a lack of water forced him to forsake it. Fatehpur Sikri was erected between 1571 and 1585, and this city now has a population of roughly 30,000 people, as per the official site of the Taj Mahal.

Tomb of Itimad-Ud-Daula

Agra is a historian’s heaven, with some of the world’s best specimens of architecture. The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Itimad-ud-Daula’s Tomb are among the architectural wonders that beautify the city. Between 1622 and 1628, the Mughal queen Nur Jahan built the Tomb of Itimad-Ud-Daula, where her father Itimad Ud Daula was buried, as per the official site of the Agra Development Authority.

Agra Fort

While the Taj Mahal is Agra’s most expensive treasure, there are other structures in the city that are absolutely gorgeous and well worth seeing. The Agra Fort, one of India’s most historic monuments from the Mughal Empire, is one such landmark. The Agra fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was the centre of the Mughal empire before it was temporarily relocated to Fatehpur Sikri and then to Delhi.

Chini ka Rauza

Chini ka Rauza is the grave of Allama Afzal Khan Mullah, the Prime Minister of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It was built between 1628 and 1639 and features a remarkable Indo-Persian style combination. It is the first monument of its sort to be embellished with glazed tile work known as chini, as per Holidify.com.

