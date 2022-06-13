“With what deep murmurs through time’s silent stealth

Doth thy transparent, cool, and wat’ry wealth

Here flowing fall,

And chide, and call,

As if his liquid, loose retinue stay'd…"

– From Henry Vaughan's Waterfall

India has been endowed with abundant flora and fauna and rich mesmerizing diversity of landscapes. Some of these scenic views owe their beauty to some picturesque waterfalls. Meandering through its course, rivers cascading down as “transparent, cool and wealthy” waterfalls, have added magnificence to the scenic diversity of the country.

Chitrakote Falls

Known as “the Niagara Falls of India” due to its horseshoe shape during the monsoons, this 300 meters wide waterfall is Asia’s widest and India’s largest waterfall. It is situated on the Indravati river in the Bastar district of Chhatisgarh. An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva situated near the waterfall is a popular tourist attraction. The natural beauty of the waterfall is enhanced by the dense jungles surrounding it. You can also climb down a flight of stairs and take a boat ride at the bottom of the waterfall. The view from here is truly breathtaking. There are also several stalls where the locals sell handmade artistic items called Bastar Art.

Jog Falls

Jog Falls are located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka. Four cascades, known as Raja, Rani, Rover and Rocket merge to form the huge waterfall on the Sharavathi River. Jog Falls are unique as the water does not stream down the rocks in a tiered fashion; it thunders down the slope losing contact with the rocks, making it the tallest un-tiered waterfall in India. The beauty of the waterfalls is enhanced by the lush green surroundings, which provide a scenic backdrop. Visitors can hike to the base of the falls and take a plunge in the water.

Shivanasamudra Falls

Located in the state of Karnataka and approximately 130 km from Bangalore, Shivanasamudra Waterfall is 305 meters wide and 98 meters in height. It is easily accessible by road. The drive from Bangalore is in itself scenic with mountain views and greenery on both sides of the road. The waterfall is situated along the river Kaveri and the river splits and falls at two separate places – Gaganachukki and Bharachukki. The fall offers a captivating view. The waterfall is in its full glory in the monsoon season (July to September). You can enjoy boating in the small circular boats (called coracles) that take you near the stunning waterfall.

Dudhsagar Falls

Named as “Sea of Milk” based on its milk-like clear water as Mandovi river cascades down in four tiers from a height of 320 meters and with an average width of 30 meters (100 feet). Dudhsagar Waterfall is situated in Goa and is one of the tallest waterfalls in India. A haven for trekkers, the waterfall is approximately 70 km drive from Goa Airport. Dudhsagar waterfall paved its way to limelight when a Bollywood movie “Chennai Express” starring Shah Rukh Khan was shot here. The best time to visit is from October to January.

Nohkalikai Waterfalls

The name of this fall is associated with a mythical story. A young mother, Ka Likai’s daughter is murdered by her new husband and in grief, she throws herself off the precipice of the waterfall. The fall has, since then, been called Nohlakikai. Located approximately 05 kilometers from Cherapunjee, this waterfall is the highest plunge waterfall in India with a height of 340 meters and a width of 23 meters located in the evergreen rainforest of the Khasi Hill. The waterfall is extremely beautiful in monsoon when the water comes down directly into the pool formed under. Thus the ideal time to visit is monsoon when the beauty of the falls is supreme.

Henry Vaughan’s allusion to life itself through his description of a waterfall is probably what remains with you after a visit to these stunning places.