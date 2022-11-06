First Indian Fort To Light Up Every Night! Why Chittorgarh Should Be Your Next Travel Destination

Chittorgarh Fort: Bravery, pride and passion is something that still echoes in the royal alleys of the famous Chittorgarh fort in Rajasthan. Bard sing the tales of bravery of the soldiers and the royal Rajputs who fought for the fort in three most fierce battles. The fort stands in glory and is flocked by tourist all through the year. In a first, this grand fort will remain illuminated throughout the year. A sight to behold indeed! IT will become first fort in India that will light up the sky all night, every night.

The Rajasthan government initiated this move to boost tourism in the region and enhance the tourist experience of Chittor Fort.

CHITTORGARH FORT TO LIGHT UP EVERY NIGHT

While beauty of this royal place will come to a new life at night, it will not remain open through the nighfall. Howecevr, the government will set up vantage points to witness the treat of the icredible glory. Reportedly, it will be visible from a distance of 20km!

These building of the colossal fort will be illuminates:

Padmani Mahal

Topkhana Building

Satt-Bees Deaori Temple

Kumbha Swamin Temple

Kirti Stambh

Kumbha Mahal

Bhamansh Mahal

Meera Temple

Bhimalat Talab

Kukdeshwar Kund

Ratan Singh Mahal

Kalika Mata Templ

Kshemankari Temple

Jain Shantinath Temple

Temple of Brixks

LEAF FROM HISTORY OF CHITTOR FORT

The royal and scenic town of Chittorgarh is located about 100 km ffrom the city of lakes, Udaipur. Ranking under the largest forts in India, it is a reminisce of the valour of the inhinged courage of the Rajputana soliders who held the fort till the last breath during the torment of alauddin Khilji.

The movie Padmavat all the more broughtfew pieces of history about the fort to light.

WHY SHOULD CHITTORGARH SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT DESTINATION?

There is a long road of 1 km that leads to the Chittorgarh Fort and is quite steep. It is often considered to be the pride of the state as there are many historical sacrifices related to it. Chittorgarh Fort is also called the Water Fort as it had 84 water bodies once, but now there are only 22 of them left

Needless to say, the site of Chittorgarh Fort is believed to be haunted owing to the many lives that were lost here, especially to Jauhar. People have reported strange sightings, eerie silences and sometimes even the blood-curdling screams here.

In a bid to attract even more tourists to this already popular destination, Sound and Light Show is organised here. The legend of Chittor comes to life in mystical forms conjured out of light and sound and is a great way to learn more about the fort. The timings are from 7:00 PM onwards and entry fee for adults is INR 50 per head while for and for children it is INR 25 per head.

The months of October – March is the best time to visit the fort. Mornings and evening are cooler and less crowded.

How To Reach Chittorgarh Fort

Chittorgarh is located at a distance of 112 km from Udaipur, on an elevated slope near the Ganbheri River in Rajasthan. The most convenient way of reaching the fort is either by taking a bus or hiring a taxi from Udaipur city.

RANI PADMINI’S PALACE

This palace plays an important role in Rajput history. The structure is built on the banks of a lotus pool and has a pavilion that provides privacy for the women of the royal family. Ala-ud-din Khilji, then Sultan of Delhi, spotted Queen Padmini’s reflection in the pool and was so besotted by her beauty that he led his forces in battle to abduct her.

KIRTI STAMBH

This Tower of Fame is dedicated to Adinathji, the 1st Jain Tirthankara (great teacher). Adorned by the figures of the Digambars (Jain monks), this seven-storied tower was built by a wealthy Jain merchant in 12th century AD.

VIJAY STAMBH

Vijay Stambh (the Tower of Victory) was built by Maharana Kumbha between 1440 AD and 1448 AD to immortalise his triumph of defeating the Muslim rulers of Malwa and Gujarat. Built partly from red sandstone and partly white marble, this architectural wonder is nine-storey tower decorated with detailed sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses. Narrow steps lead to the terrace where one can catch a spectacular view of the entire town from the balconies.