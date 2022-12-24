Did You Know It’s NOT Snow And Sweaters For Christmas In These Countries?

Few countries in the southern hemisphere celebrate Christmas in summer and not winters!

Christmas 2022: Snowflakes, hot cocoa, cookies and cozy days is what is Christmass all about. Or is it? Well, not really. While almost the entire world celebrates the season of gifts and merry cheers wrapped in blankets and sweater, in few countries it is a summer affair! Therefore, it is not all sweaters and snow for Christmas for everyone.

Some places celebrate this, rather winter festival, under scorching sun, by the beach in shorts!

Surprisingly, Santa does not come riding on a sleigh in these countries:

New Zealand

Another country that falls in the southern hemisphere experiences hot sun in the months of December-January. New Zealand has its own special carols and people sing these in many places. People gather before lunch to open Christmas presents together. Barbeque is another fun ritual of Christmas in New Zealand that

Australia

Australia falls in the southern hemisphere which means, its winter is in June-July while December-January is peak summer season. A country where people enjoy basking in the sun, surfing and spending time on sand, one may as well find Santas hitting the beach and ditching the chimneys!

Argentina

Warm sun and scrumptious food is what is Christmas in Argentine. Live music, special wine and Christmas delicacies from a major tradition here. While there is snow in the open, one can find cotton snow on trees decorated inside houses.

Argentines celebrate December 24th more than the 25th. It’s common to stay up until midnight, light up fireworks, toast with champagne at midnight, and play holiday music.

Brazil

Not layers of sweaters but Christmas in Brazil is all about that festive summer fashion. Santa Claus is known here as Papai Noel. Usually it is a mid-day celebration when people indulge in family get together and gift giving.

t marks the initial days if Summer when people attend Midnight Mass services and more.

South Africa

South Africa Christmas is all about sizzling sun and not chilling winters. Children hang out socks, decorate their homes and enjoy a gala feast.

Every country has its own way of celebration, while most places enjoy snowfall, dropping temperatures and hot cups of beverages or mulled wine, few places beg to differ. For these countires in the southern hemisphere, Christmas is a summer affair. They put on their uber cool sunny dresses. While they might not have real snow, they enjoy putting the cotton snowballs on tress and unite in celebration with the world.