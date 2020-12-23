Phew, what a year. This pandemic has quite possibly been the worst thing that we, as a people, have had to face in a long time. The world as we knew it, was severely hit by the covid-19 pandemic, barring no one. One thing that it ignited though, something we would otherwise take for granted would be the renewed hunger to experience the world- To live! Also Read - Goa, Kerala and Shimla Emerge As The Top 3 Bucket-List Destinations for 2021

Now that the world is adjusting to a new normal and moulding itself to co-exist with the virus while establishing complete safety for travellers, the hope of the next adventure can be entertained. And aren't you just raring for a little break, somewhere you can reconnect with the world but are assured a safe environment? To enjoy the festivities, with easier traveling options and some time away from working at home ? This is why, we have compiled a list of experiences to immerse yourselves in, in India's favourite tourist destination- GOA- which is now open for business! Goa particularly comes alive around Christmas and is a sight for sore eyes. Please note that maintaining precaution with masks, sanitisers, and social distancing is mandatory at all times. For your safety and theirs! Let's cherish and nurture this beautiful state while we bask in its glory!

With pleasant weather in December, serene beaches to hang out at, the sound of tinkling bubbles all around and an endless number of gothic churches and cathedrals elaborately decorated to bring in Christmas, Goa is a sight to behold. This pocket-sized paradise offers that much-needed break!

Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development, Jumpin Heights tells us about what makes Goa the perfect Christmas getaway in India!

1. The Adventure edit: Goa has recently decided to add another facet to its brand of beaches and parties: Extreme Adventure! With the Goa Ministry of tourism strongly supporting and encouraging adventure sporting companies to bring their pioneering adventure experiences into the mesmerising landscapes of goa, a traveller will want for nothing more. Bungy with the OG bungy people in India Jumpin Heights – into the panoramic views of the gorgeous Mayem Lake in North Goa and check off a major bucket list favourite to end 2020 in blazing glory. Inaugurated by hon’ble CM Dr Promod Sawant, Jumpin Heights, after having operated over 80,000 jumps in Rishikesh has now also brought its magic to Goa, with the same international experience with global standards of safety. Following Australia and New Zealand Safety standards and owned & Run by ex-Army officers, with Jump Masters trained extensively under experts from New Zealand, Bungee Jumping in Goa is the new attraction to look out for!

2. A 360-degree view: Enjoy a 360-degree view of the city from a hot air balloon or scuba dive into the 50 shades of blue of the Goan sea. On a milder note, you could consider taking an e-bike tour to explore the city.

3. Do not miss the Mass Missa De Galo: Witness the alluring Christmas night and be a part of midnight mass. The bells of the Roman Catholic churches ring, children, fire small bamboo cannons, hymns and carols echo, brass bands beat, lively parade dresses and enchanting fireworks add more charm to the dynamic environment. To make your Christmas memorable, do not forget to join the Misa de Gallo, called Cock’s Mass in English. Join this midnight mass, pay a visit to Bom Jesus Church, Immaculate Conception Church, or Se Cathedral for prayers, and inhale the fascinating festive vibes and blessings.

4. Gorge On Scrumptious Christmas Feast: Christmas is the best time to dig into the delicious Goan cuisines, a celebration of the senses in itself! From mouth-watering delights like grilled seafood to rising vegan cafe culture, Goa has it all! The Portuguese-influenced treats such as bebinca (a multi-layer cake made from eggs, flour, coconut milk and clarified butter) and Goa’s special Christmas favourite: dodol (a festive, toffee-like sweet), delicious scent of fruit cakes, all of the Goa is a candy shop, waiting to be explored!

5. Bonfire by the beach

Christmas is the time of the year when the temperature drops to calming cool and sitting by the beaches of Goa with a bonfire is the stuff movies are made of. Sit by the fireplace in your canopy or shack, sipping on hot chocolate or Feni, watching the sunset, listening to the sounds of waves lapping up the shore. As they say, “May you never be too old to search the skies on Christmas eve!”.