India's cleanest beaches: The coastline of the Indian subcontinent is replete with some of the finest beaches in Asia. The shades of blue, the shimmering sand and the endless horizon makes up for the most calming ambience. There is something about the clear water that just transports one to a serene place away from the clutter and chaos of daily life. So here we are telling you about the five cleanest beaches of India.

A few of these have also been accorded the Blue Flag Beach title. It is an international title awarded to beaches across the globe who fulfill 33 criteria like – like environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility, etc decided by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a non-profit organisation based out of Denmark.

Kovalam, Tamil Nadu

The turquoise water of Kovalam beach makes it one of the most irresistible beaches. The water is is so clear that one can literal look at the sea bed just while entering its turquoise waters. The long stretch of sand is very well maintained and while it is famous, it somehow does not get crowded too frequently. This allows one the much need secluded and tranquil time. One can enjoy water sports, get training for surfing and after a satisfying dip in the water can enjoy food at the local restaurants at pocket friendly prices.

Radhanagar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located in the archipelago, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Radhanagar beach is credited as one of the best beaches in Asia. It is surrounded by the green covers of tropical jungles in Havelock island. It has a crescent shaped coastline with pristine white sand. This panoramic beach furnishes its tourists with breathtaking sunset and sunrise. While this is frequented by travellers, there never is enough crowd making it a peaceful time under the sun.

Alleppey Beach, Kerala

Often titled as the Venice of the East, the Alleppey or Alappuzha beach is renowned for its boat races, coir industry, maritime history and of course its clean waters and sand. It has a 150 year-old pier making this beach play a vital role in maritime history of India. One can enjoy parasailing, motorboat riding, surfing on the serene waters of Alleppey.

Kasarkod, Karnataka

A lesser known one, Kasarkod is also enlisted as the Blue Flag beach in India. It was initially developed by the government to boost and promote eco-tourism in the state. There is a vintage-looking lighthouse, the beach has a children’s park, clean and well sanitized washroom and changing rooms, has amenities for people with disability, solar powered plants and other eco-friendly facilities. It indeed is a wonderful feat to experience.

Kappad, Kerala

Another beach in the Southern India, Kappad is also accorded with the Blue Flag beach title. It is amongst the 8 Indian beaches that have received this coveted honour. Associated with a little backstory, it is considered a historic beach because it is believed that the world famous voyager, Vasco Da Gama, first landed on the Indian soil at the Kappad Beach. Located near Kozhikode, another destination to explore in Kerala, this beach is adorned with rocks and hills in the backdrop enhancing its charm. The nearby shacks are always stocked with excellent local delicacies and tea. Migratory birds can be spotted occasionally as well. Kappad Beach is a truly majestic destination, which will always hold an important place in history.

Beach Essentials:

Basking under the sun, on a beach chair and relaxing to the sounds of crashing waves comes with a few tasks. Here are a few things one should always have when on a ‘beach day’.

Always apply suitable sunscreen to avoid any skin burns or allergies that could later prove detrimental to your skin.

Carry extra beach clothes for an unplanned yet irresistible dip in the emerald water

Towel is a must to shake off the sand off from your feet

A hat, cap or shades just add to the vibe honestly

Flip-flops are always recommended because it makes it easier on the beach

Carry an extra bag to keep your belongings like smartphones, keys etc

Some beverages and snacks could be nice too but make sure to carry a trash bag and not litter the beach

Last but not the least, phone with enough memory because capturing the beauty for the mems is a must!

While these beaches are amongst the cleanest beaches in India, there is one commonality that binds it all together – the wish to never leave. The calmness it brings is purely refreshing and it often reminds of these famous lines from the iconic travel movies of all times –Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

Neeli neeli si khamoshiyaan

Na kahin hai zameen

Na kahin aasmaan

Sirf main hoon meri saansein hain aur meri dhadkanein

Aisi gehraiyaan…

(if loosely translated -The blue silence, were there is no land or no sky, there is only my breath, my heartbeat…such are these depths)

Aren’t these just pristine and irresistible? Plan your beach day soon and tell us your favourite one!