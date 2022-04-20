Mumbai: Booking.com released its 2022 Sustainable Travel Research Report with insights gathered from more than 30,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, highlighting that the impact of their trips remains top of mind, with 91 per cent of Indian travellers saying that they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months – a 76 per cent increase over the company’s 2021 data. With 94% of Indian travellers confirming that sustainable travel is important to them, 68 per cent cited that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices. To that end, 64 per cent of Indian travellers say that the sustainability efforts of accommodations and transport providers play a strong role in their property and transport decisions respectively. In fact, 88 per cent of Indian travellers say they would be more likely to choose a sustainable accommodation – whether they were looking specifically for one or not.Also Read - Best Place in India For Kids' Summer Vacation: Cordelia Cruises Offers Starry Nights, Wonderland And Other Exciting Activities

In search of more sustainable stays

Awareness and visibility of more sustainable stays continue, with 68 per cent of Indian travellers confirming they have seen a sustainable accommodation on an online travel site over the past year and 69 per cent indicating that they actively look for information on the sustainability efforts of a property before they book. Even more encouraging are the 80 per cent of Indian travellers who say they have actually stayed in a sustainable accommodation over the past year.

While 97 per cent of Indian travellers intend to stay in a sustainable property at least once in the coming year, there is still more to do to make more sustainable stay options easier to find for everyone. Of those who didn’t stay in a sustainable accommodation over the past year, 29 per cent said they didn’t know they existed. While this is down 51 per cent from 2021, indicating that awareness is growing, nearly 37 per cent said they still didn’t know how to find them. 28 per cent admit that they don’t actively look for the sustainability efforts of a property before they book, but is easily accessible, they say they will review it, which further underlines the importance of making this sustainability information transparent and understandable for a broad audience of travellers.

Alternative destinations and timing

There is consensus amongst travellers on wanting to avoid busy and over-visited destinations. When thinking about future trips 42 per cent of Indian travellers said they’d be willing to exclusively travel outside of peak season to avoid overcrowding, and 64 per cent revealed that they would avoid popular tourist destinations and attractions to ensure a more even dispersal of the impact and benefits of their visit. 42 per cent would even be willing to choose an alternative to their preferred destination to help avoid overcrowding.

On the flip side, 55 per cent of Indian travellers struggle to find appealing destinations that are less crowded and 44 per cent feel like it’s not possible to find sustainable travel options in cities or other popular tourist destinations. This indicates an opportunity for travel platforms to work with accommodation providers in these destinations to help them progress on their sustainability journeys and in turn highlight more sustainable options, as well as to help consumers discover alternate times and places to take their trips, without sacrificing on experience.

Connection to culture and local communities

A regenerative philosophy is influencing decision-making, with 56 per cent of Indian travellers saying they want to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived and 69 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to have experiences that are representative of the local culture. In fact, 35 per cent say they have actively familiarized themselves with the local cultural values and traditions at their travel destination in advance of their trips and 39% would be willing to pay more for travel activities to ensure they are giving back to local communities.

Tipping point for transportation

Indian travellers are mindful of how far they travel, how they get there, and how they get around once they’re there. 31 per cent of Indian travellers say they chose to travel to a destination closer to home to reduce their carbon footprint and 31 per cent indicated that they researched public transport and/or options to rent a bicycle in their chosen destination. 39 per cent also chose to travel by train instead of the car for longer distances and 43 per cent say they feel ashamed to fly because of its impact on the environment. When it comes to booking transportation for their trips, 73 per cent actively look for sustainability information.

Continuing the journey to more sustainable travel for everyone

With more than 100,000 properties globally now being recognized for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com, the company has also further expanded the number of third-party certifications and labels that automatically qualify accommodations to receive it.

Booking.com remained carbon-neutral in its operations in 2021 and transitioned to 100 per cent renewable electricity towards the end of 2021, an important step as part of the company’s contribution to Booking Holdings’ recently released Climate Action Plan. The first of its kind for any global online travel company, its Climate Action Plan functions as a strategic framework for how Booking Holdings intends to make its operations, services and the travel industry more sustainable. In line with the definitions and measurements established by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Climate Action Plan includes ambitious targets that aim to help the company achieve a 95 per cent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of 2030, 50 per cent reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2040.

“With increased pressure on our natural resources and the undeniable impact our way of life is having on the environment, we are 100% committed to leading the industry in charting a more mindful and responsible course for the future of travel,” said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking.com. “We have ambitious goals for what we want to achieve, but together with our partners across the industry and the passion of our innovative employees, we can continue to make it easier for everyone to experience the world in a more mindful and responsible way. We believe that travel is and should remain a powerful force for good, bringing enhanced cultural understanding, socio-economic opportunities for countless communities and the potential to help rejuvenate and protect our planet for the long term.”