New Delhi: If you have landed on this page after reading the headline, you already know what we are talking about here. Well, there is a stunning lake in Brazil, named Coca Cola Lake, where you can actually swim in a lake full of Coca Cola-like water! Don't believe us? Well scroll down to find more interesting details about it.

Heard of Coca-Cola Lake? Read Interesting Facts Here

This one-of-a-kind lake is an absolute hit among tourists from across the globe. Well, according to a report in ToI, this beautiful lake is replete with minerals in soil and water that is actually beneficial for health.

In fact, explaining about this breathtaking lake, the website of Brazil Tourism mentions that the Coca-Cola lake has rejuvenating properties despite its unusual colour. Good news for the tourists is that the lake's natural water body is absolutely safe for bathing, swimming, or boating, and the locals strongly vouch for the healing powers of the lake.

All You Need to Know

The rare lake is actually called Araraquara, however it soon became famous by the name of Coca-Cola lake because of its colour being similar to the beverage. Located in Mata da Estrela, a great Atlantic rainforest reserve, this lake is neither carbonated nor polluted, as per the reports.

Do you know why the colour? Well, that’s because of high concentration of iodine, iron, and pigment from the reeds near the shore.

Interestingly, despite such an unusual colour, the water in the lake is not polluted and you can enjoy swimming and bathing in it.

Over the years, this spot in Brazil has emerged as one of the most unusual yet preferred tourist attractions. While adults love to visit this spot for its medicinal benefits, kids come here to spend time when they hear its nickname.

So, when are you planning to visit this strikingly beautiful place?