Panaji: Goa is all geared up for its second international airport- Mopa, which will begin to operate flights from September 1, 2022. The inauguration will take place in August. Currently, all air-traffic is being handled by the state's only airport- Dabolim International Airport located in a military base-INS Hansa, shared with Indian Navy.

The greenfield airport in Pernem, Mopa Airport, will serve as a civilian airport, aiming to boost tourism in the state as it will cater to civilian traffic in full capacity.

More than eight million domestic and international visitors visit Goa each year, making it one of the most popular tourism destinations in the country. With the new civilian airport, the state is expecting to see an increase in the number of visitors.

This goes in alignment with all the developments that have been taking place in the state’s tourism sector. From heli-tourism, improved security at the beaches to ecotourism in the forest areas, an airport as a dedicated addition to encourage more tourists in the state is going to be a big support.

It is interesting to note that Dabolim Airport is located in South Goa, whereas, Mopa Airport is in North Goa, approximately 35 km from the capital, Panjim. North Goa is more popular among tourists whereas South Goa houses some of the peaceful beaches.

North Goa houses some of the monuments with the finest architecture. For instance, Bom Jesus Basilica, Chapora Fort, Fort Aguada, to name a few. Places like Chorao Island, Grande Islands, beaches like Querim, Coco, Vagator, Anjuna, Baga, Calangute, Candolim are some of the most popular tourist haunts in Goa.

The Greenfield airbase will be built, operated and transferred through Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) by GMR Airports Limited (GAL) for a tenure of 40 years, extendable by 20 years.

The operations of Mopa will also expand the scope of youth working in the Goa aviation sector. It is said to increase the job prospects in the aviation and hospitality sector by two to three lakhs in the coming two to three years.