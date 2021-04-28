Panaji (Goa): Keeping in view of the daunting rise of the deadly coronavirus cases, the government of Goa has imposed a complete four-day-long COVID-induced lockdown in the state. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the lockdown in the state will start from 29 April 7 pm and will be in place till the morning of 3 May. Also Read - Covaxin Found to Neutralise 617 Variant of COVID-19, Says USA's Top Pandemic Expert

Check out the announcement-related tweet here

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced the state will impose a lockdown from Thursday night till early Monday morning. “People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state,” Sawant said at a press conference in Panaji.

A detailed SOP on the same will be announced later today.

Here’s what’s allowed in Goa and what’s not

Essential services & industrial activities are allowed.

Public transport to remain shut.

Casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed.

Borders to remain open for essential service transportation.

Restaurants will only be allowed to operate their kitchens for home deliveries. Dine-ins will not be allowed.

Also, tourists already in the state will not be allowed to step out of their hotel rooms and will need to stay at their residence during the period of the lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in Goa

As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday. The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is worsening day by day and hospitals are working beyond their capacity.

The Chief Minister said the state has geared up its testing facilities saying the turnaround time for RT-PCR test results will now be 24 hours. He also urged those who show symptoms to start treatment immediately and not wait for their test results. At the press conference, the CM also said there was no oxygen shortage in the state as of now and the requirement is being met.