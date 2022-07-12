Coracle Rides In India: Boating experiences are always rejuvenating adding a lens with fresh perspectives. There is a calmness in water that supersedes the chaos within. There are innumerable points in India from where one can take a short local voyage down the river. But, there is this one unique type of boat ride one must consider at least once to sail in. The coracle boat rides are recognised as one of the earliest and innovative boats to travel in. These are some walnut shaped, half opened coconut like boats that will surprise you with every paddle.Also Read - TRAVEL ALERT: This Mesmerisingly Beautiful Place In MP Is No Less Than Any Foreign Location | Photos

According to some local lores off the street, coracles have been in use at the time of Romans and countrymen…Yes, Julius Ceaser per say. It is believed that he probably used it in the military.

Apart from India, these innovative boat rides can also be cherished in Vietnam and Iraq,

What is a coracle?

A unique round shaped boat, coracles have been in existence from a long, long time. Tracing its etymology, the name is derived from a Welsh origin word, ‘ cwrwgl.’ Often made by weaving bamboo or plastic, coracles have their known traces in the imperial history too. According to an article published by the BBC, The coracle is also one of the most unusual boats to paddle along Britain’s inland waterways.

This small, round-shaped, lightweight boat was traditionally used in Shropshire, Scotland, south Wales, Ireland and parts of west and south west England. These coracles have been used for fishing, postal deliveries, poaching, etc. The article also states that these little boats could have been the very first form of human water transportation owing to its easy construction. Also, men often used coracles for fishing as these light weight bamboo bodies made the presence over water too light to be recognized by fishes and helped to not scare them away.

Coracle in India

On the looks of it, these might look too woobly and a little unsafe. One might as well wonder, how will it not capsize, or how can it have so much capacity? Well, that is a wonder. These little cute bamboo boats can onload about 5-6 people on an average. The helmsman will help you get on board safely and you can request a lifejacket too.

These boats are, unfortunately not a common place ride amongst the masses. But we do have the chance to have an experience it for ourself in India. The ruins of Hampi boast of exquisite vestiges from the past. Hampi in Karnataka, is a guardian, a preserver of past relics, stories, and so much more. Here, one also can hop on a coracle and enjoy a refreshing ride on the Southern streams.

Coracle points in UNESCO recognised Hampi

Tungabhadra River – Right adjust to the famous Virupaksha Temple, another place to check off, flows the elegant Tungabhadra river. After exploring the history in the temple walls, one can always find the coracle point and ebb along the river.

Sanapur Lake – Another place loved by travelers, the Sanapur lake is a scintillating stream with lots of boulders in between. It is fun to raft through the boulders sometimes by side, and sometimes under it too.

Sanapur Waterfall- Near to the lake is the Sanapur waterfall, the highlight of this post is that people can do cliff jumping from here.

These rides may have different rates at different points. Charges might also be subject to number of people and the duration of the ride one choses to.

While coracle rides are pretty famous, one can also enjoy these in Hoggenakal falls, Honnemaradu, River Kabini, all in Karnataka.

Hope on to the wobbly yet intriguing boats and enjoy Hampi scenes along the river!