Corbett National Park Chosen 2nd Most Popular National Park in World As Per Trip Advisor Traveler Choice Award

If you are a nature and adventure lover then, then head to Corbett National Park. Away from the city’s hustle-bustle, Jim Corbett National Park is the perfect weekend getaway. From spotting the rare species to the king of the Jungle, Tiger, one can cruise through National Park’s natural habitat in open-roofed jeeps. Uttarakhand’s national park is decorated with bushes and woodlands. Also Read - World Wildlife Day 2021: Significance And Theme of This Day

In fact, Leisure Hotels Group, a prominent experiential resort chain with a presence across scenic destinations in Northern India & Goa, recently announced that Corbett National Park, India's first Tiger Reserve bagged the second position in the most popular National Park category of TripAdvisor globally.

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards is the highest honour TripAdvisor bestows. The only travel industry award based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers across the world. These annual awards reflect a celebration of Corbett as the oldest National Park in India which has long been a haunt for tourists and wildlife lovers. Corbett with more than 400 different species of flora and over 550 different species of fauna is well recognised as a haven for its biodiversity. The park is best known as a protected area for the critically endangered Bengal tiger of India.

Celebrating the news Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “We’re delighted to acknowledge the overwhelming popularity of Corbett with visitors in India & globally, further reinstating our mission to offer an unparalleled wildlife guest experience at our eco-friendly & sustainable resorts in the area, for the last two decades. The group owns & runs “The Riverview Retreat” and also owns properties, Taj Resort & Spa, Corbett and Club Mahindra, Corbett in the area.

The Riverview Retreat, a wildlife resort situated along the banks of river Kosi, is spread over an area of 9 acres, now offering 90 well-appointed rooms, cottages & villas. The sloping tiled roofs, cool stone floors with throw rugs, and block wood furniture create a wild natural ambiance. This jungle resort boasts one of the multi-cuisine restaurants, spa, exclusive recreational & adventure activities for travelers.