New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Corbett National Park was opened for round-the-year tourism. "Opening the reserve for round-the-year tourism will help people whose livelihoods are connected with it. Corbett's revenues have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic and a measure like this will help offset the impact," PTI quoted the national park's Director Rahul.

Reiterating similar sentiments, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), an experiential hospitality chain with 26 properties across four states in India, too has hailed the decision to open Corbett Tiger Reserve for round-the-year tourism. The hotel chain is preparing to host guests this monsoon season as it foresees an influx of visitors.

Highlighting the popularity of Corbett also as a wildlife weekend destination, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, "Corbett is well connected to several big North Indian cities, which enables convenient travelling by road. Less than five hours of drive from Delhi NCR, Corbett is a perfect weekend getaway for family, friends & couples, away from the hustle bustle of the city."

He added, “We anticipate a peak season this monsoon at our resorts in Corbett. We are stepping up efforts at our properties in Corbett to cater to the surging demand by adhering to the adequate safety and social distancing protocols in place. This push towards a round-the-year tourism in Corbett will also support local communities whose livelihoods depend on it.”

Uttarakhand’s Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat recently announced that Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves will now remain open for visitors throughout the year. Five ranges of the reserve including Garjia, Bijrani, Dhara-Jhirna, Dhela, and Pakhron will now remain open for day visits round the year.

