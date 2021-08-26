New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for the travellers who love adventure sports. Now travellers can enjoy river rafting in Jim Corbett. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), and Paddy Adventures India (PAI) have introduced river rafting on the Kosi river in Corbett.Also Read - How Healing Gem Stones Helps in Combating Anxiety And Depression in Millennial?

Now Enjoy River Rafting on The Kosi River in Corbett – All You Need to Know

Leisure Hotels Group, largest resort chain in Corbett with two upper upscale & one luxury resort, is witnessing an influx of visitors this monsoon season following the decision to open Corbett Tiger Reserve for round-the-year tourism by the State Govt. Also Read - Agra Woman Constable Flaunts Revolver & Talks About 'Rangbaazi' in UP, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral | Watch

Speaking on the initiative, Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Our properties are located on the banks of river Kosi and a stone’s throw away from Corbett National Park. In addition to the already teeming demand for Wildlife tourism, Corbett now also becomes a magnet for adventure tourism during the perceived off-season months of July – September.” Also Read - 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj Hit By Ball Thrown By Crowd, Leaves Virat Kohli Annoyed

Meanwhile Pardeep Raj Singh, Director, Paddy Adventures Pvt Ltd. said, “Kosi is ideal for Class II rapid rafting during the monsoon season making it an ideal experience for beginners. These water activities are organised under the aegis of Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN). Our rafting packages include short & long trips for four people in a raft.”

A Fun Getaway in Corbett

Corbett is well connected to several major cities, which enables convenient travelling by road. Less than five-hour drive from Delhi NCR, Corbett is a perfect weekend getaway for family, friends & couples, away from the hustle bustle of the city. This season offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to re-discover the unseen beauty of the flora & fauna of Corbett National Park during the monsoons.