New Delhi: While the whole world is reeling from the major upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has been affected, but out of all the travel and aviation industry witnessed a major dent. All countries banned travel to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Now after almost a year since the onset of Coronavirus worldwide, there has been a relaxation in terms of travelling via flights, trains and by road. Reportedly, many countries, agencies and airlines are now planning to make travel easier and accessible for travellers. If you have been planning your next international trip, you will need a COVID-19 passport or Vaccine Passport.

Covid-19 passport or Vaccine passport is a travel pass that will give details about your vaccinations and medical records. Emirates had partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and became the first airline to introduce IATA travel pass.

Wondering what exactly is a COVID-19 passport? Then, read on to know more.

What is a COVID-19 Passport or Vaccine Passport?

As per News 18, it is a mobile app that helps travellers manage their travel in line with government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information. It helps passengers to create a digital passport to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirement of the destination. A digital passport will also make it easier for travellers to share their vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

In simple words, Vaccine passports are digital documents that are supposed to prove that individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country. This year, the vaccine passport is going to become the most important travel document. With international flights and tourism slowly resuming, countries across the world want to be sure about who they let in. For that purpose, a home country-authorised vaccination and travel permission becomes a necessity.

Which Countries Has Introduced COVID-19 Passport?

Iceland: The Nordic state has become the first country in the world to issue vaccination certificates. According to updates, all citizens who have received two doses of vaccine are now eligible for a digital certificate.

Denmark: The Ministry of Health and the Elderly in Denmark has said that they are working on a ‘vaccine passport’ for Danish travellers who are travelling to the countries where vaccination becomes mandatory for entry.

Israel: Israel last month has unveiled a Green Passport that allows people who are already vaccinated to travel and be part of large gatherings. The passport is both digital and physical as well.

Hungary: Apart from other countries, this Eastern European country is working towards ‘immunity passports’, proving that traveller has never contracted the virus or has antibodies in their body.

China: China is the first country to become the first country in the Asia Pacific to issue COVID-19 certificates for its citizens, which makes them all set to travel.

Benefits of COVID-19 Passport?

It is obvious that the tourism and aviation industry will be benefitted from the COVID-19 or Vaccine passport. The foremost benefit will be derived from those associated with the tourism and hospitality industries. This includes international air travel, which suffered massively because of the outbreak. Another key benefit of a vaccine passport is that it will digitise vaccination records across countries. While some countries have started accepting proofs of vaccination to bypass quarantine norms, a common and universally accepted version of vaccine passport is yet to emerge.

Although, WHO is not in favour of making COVID-19 passport mandatory.

Dr Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies chief said that there are real practical and ethical considerations for countries considering the use of vaccine certification as a necessary condition for travel, as per The Quint. Ryan said the UN health agency is against such a measure as of now. “Quite simply, vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” the Associated Press quoted Ryan as saying.