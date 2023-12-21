Coronavirus: Panning to Travel Abroad For Christmas, New Year? Check Restrictions Imposed by These Countries

Home

Amid a surge in COVID cases driven by JN.1 variant, many Asian countries, including Singapore, are now reintroducing thermal scanners and face masks at airports.

Singapore has made face masks mandatory at airports after the resurgence of COVID infections.

New Delhi: Coronavirus is back again in several countries. Many countries are imposing restrictions on international travel as part of preventive measures. While Singapore has made face mask mandatory at airports, Malayasia and other countries are contemplating similar restrictions if COVID cases continue to rise. At this crucial time, if you are planning to travel abroad, then you must be aware of the travel guidelines in these countries.

Amid a surge in COVID cases driven by JN.1 variant, many Asian countries are now reintroducing thermal scanners and face masks. As per latest updates, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines are witnessing an increase in COVID cases over the past two weeks.

Singapore:

Singapore has made face masks mandatory at airports after the resurgence of COVID infections. The Singapore government has issued new guidelines for travelers and citizens after registering an alarming 56,000 additional COVID cases. Notably, the Health Ministry in Singapore has taken these steps in response to the rising infections.

Indonesia:

COVID cases in Indonesia have gone up by 13% compared to November with Jakarta witnessing an average of 200 cases per day. 90% of cases being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and hospitalizations being under control, the Health Ministry said. The Government has encouraged residents to take booster doses and reinstated thermal scanners at key locations. Moreover, the citizens have been advised to postpone travelling to areas that have witnessing a surge in cases and wear masks.

Malaysia:

In the similar manner, Malaysia which is a popular tourist destination has witnessed a near doubling of COVID infections in a week ahead of Christmas and New Year. However, the government has ruled out imposing a lockdown and is focusing on community tracing through its TRIIS system. The Union Health Minister urged locals to wear masks and advised senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues to get a COVID booster dose.

China:

China since December 15 is witnessing surge in COVID cases in the country. However, the Chinese authorities said the prevalence level of JN.1 is currently ‘very low’ in the country, but they do not rule out the possibility of it becoming the dominant strain, citing factors like imported cases.

United States:

The US is also witnessing a surge in COVID cases as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that the Coronavirus subvariant JN.1 is causing approximately 20% of new COVID infections in the United States, making it the fastest-growing strain. If more cases continue to come, the US might impose restrictions on international travellers.

