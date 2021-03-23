Coronavirus State Guidelines For Holi: 5 Indian States Where Gatherings Are Banned This Year

With the rapidly increasing deadly coronavirus cases in the country, several states are implementing stringent COVID-19 related restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the infection. India is witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases and deaths. On Monday, the country recorded 46,951 infections, highest so far in the last four and half months. The Health Ministry has said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases. Also Read - MHA Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases Across Country, Tells States To Enforce Test- Track-Treat Protocol

Recently, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chief Randeep Guleria said, "Laxity shown by people in following coronavirus or COVID-19 protocols and mutant strains of the virus are the main reason behind sudden spike in cases in India." Speaking to a news channel, Guleria asserted that the situation could be as 'severe' as the previous one if norms were not followed. "The cases could spread even more rapidly if steps like wearing masks and contact-tracing were not followed," he said.

These 5 States Have Banned Holi Gatherings To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19 Infection

Odisha (Bhubaneshwar/Cuttack)

On Friday, the state government banned celebrations of Dolayatra and Holi in public places on March 28 and 29 to prevent the possible spread of the deadly virus. As per the reports, the order issued by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra stated that, "People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in public places including roads. Collectors and municipal commissioners may impose further restrictions as desirable in consideration of local situations."

Chandigarh

On Monday, the Chandigarh administration announced to shut down all schools and colleges till March 31. The officials also said that all public Holi-milan gatherings will be banned. The decisions were taken by the Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore. According to the reports, all public Holi-milan gatherings will be banned. The clubs, hotels, restaurants etc will not allow any ceremonial gatherings for Holi. The residents must celebrate Holi at home while following appropriate COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, as per the latest protocol, all restaurants will shut down by 11:00 PM.

Gujarat

Due to the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Sunday said permission won’t be granted for Holi celebrations. According to the reports, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the government will only allow ‘Holika Dahan’, a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages.

Bihar

In a precautionary measure, to avoid the spread of Covid-19 during the Holi festival, the Bihar government has decided to ban ‘Holi-Milan’ gatherings. The government said on Tuesday, last week that no one will be allowed to either organise a Holi Milan or attend it in a crowd in the wake of the pandemic threat. According to an estimate, around 10 lakh people return to Bihar during the festival and the Chhath festival from Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and other states.

UP

Meanwhile the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a notification and said that no procession would be carried out without prior permission for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. People above 60 years, children below 10 years, and those having comorbidities, have been advised to remain indoors during the festival.

Besides, TOI has reported that, amidst the ever-increasing coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Palghar district administration has banned Holi celebrations in public places, hotels and resorts. Also, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi may ban Holi gatherings. As per NDTV report, several officials are in favour of banning Holi celebrations in the wake of rising cases. However, no official confirmation has come on this yet. More details are awaited. On Monday, Delhi had reported over 800 COVID-19 cases.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that people in general have become complacent forcing the government to take stringent measures. Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.