Home

Travel

List of Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without Passport: Check Complete Details Here

List of Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without Passport: Check Complete Details Here

To visit Bhutan, you can carry Voter ID card. At the same time, children will have to carry their Birth Certificate or the ID card of the educational school (Aadhaar Card) along with them.

Apart from Bhutan and Nepal, there are some countries where a passport is required but a visa is not needed.

New Delhi: It is everyone’s desire to visit different countries and explore various cultures and traditions. But due to lack of passport, people are not able to go to other countries. However, in this article, we want tell you that you can visit some of the countries even without any Indian passport.

A passport is not required to visit some of the countries. You are allowed to travel to these countries only with one of your photo identity cards. Also, if your age is less than 15 years and more than 65 years, then you can get visit these countries only with your Aadhaar card. These two countries are Bhutan and Nepal.

To visit Bhutan, you can carry Voter ID card. At the same time, children will have to carry their Birth Certificate or the ID card of the educational school (Aadhaar Card) along with them.

On the other hand, if you want to go to Nepal, you can avail air services from all major airports of India to Kathmandu, Nepal. According to Nepal advisory, Indians only need a document that proves their Indian citizenship. For this they can show voter ID card or Aadhaar card.

Apart from Bhutan and Nepal, there are some countries where a passport is required but a visa is not needed. In total, there are 58 travel destinations around the world where you can travel without a visa. These countries include Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Macao, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Kenya, Myanmar, Qatar, Cambodia, Uganda, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Iran.

Travel to Nepal without passport

You can take Nepal tour packages from India without a visa and passport. You just need to have valid photo ID card issued by the government of India, or an election ID card issued by the Election Commission of India.

Top Places to Visit in Nepal

You can visit Kathmandu which is dotted with many sacred as well as historic places and is a must-visit in Nepal. The Chitwan National Park offers visitors a reflection of the kind of wildlife found in the country and must be on the bucket list of wildlife enthusiasts.

Some of the trekking places include Everest, Annapurna and Langtang regions. Pokhara is a hotspot in Nepal for trekkers.

Travel to Bhutan without Passport

Indians can easily travel to Bhutan with just voter identity card, issued by the Election Commission of India. They do not require a visa to travel to this neighbouring country but only need to produce a valid photo identification card to gain an entry.

Top Places to Visit in BhutanBhutan is a land where traditional Buddhist culture is beautifully reflected, known as the last Shangri La. Capital city of Thimpu is nestled in the higher ranges of the Himalayan Mountains offering spectacular views of the surrounding greenery and the Raidak River.

Prominent places in Bhutan that beckon visitors include numerous temples, monuments, and museums like Bondey Lhakhang, Khangkhu Lhakhang, Tago Lhakhang, Druk Choeding, and the National Museum.