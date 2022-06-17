Countries Where Indian Rupee is Stronger: What places come to your mind when you think of International Travel? Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore? Are Indian dreams still set on the US and Europe? But those destinations make it to the top of the list if money is good in your pocket. Post-pandemic, travel is set to be low-budgeted. If that is what you seek, low-budget international travel destinations or just want to explore the world to its last station, here is the list of places where Indian Rupee is stronger and travel is cheaper:Also Read - Jim Corbett Travel Alert: Night Stays Banned For Tourist During Monsoon, Here’s When It Will Reopen

Check Out The List of 8 Countries Where Indian Rupee is Stronger:

1. Vietnam:

Straight from the history books, Vietnam is a country with significant history and is rich in cultural diversity as more than 50 ethnic minority groups live here. But the good news is that one Indian Rupee is equal to 297.60 Vietnamese Dong which makes travel here much cheaper than other international travel attractions. Some of the must-visit places in Vietnam include:- Halong Bay, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Ho Chi Minh city: the commercial hub of the country housing museums and monuments retelling the country's substantial history. The city Hue is also full of 19th century relics and deserves a visit.

2. Cambodia:

This Southeast Asian nation is known for its temples such as the famous Angkor Wat and other artistic embellishments. With a single Indian Rupee being equal to 51.36 Cambodian Riel, go beyond just temple visits in this country. A group of islands lies off the south coast of Cambodia that are yet to make their mark in the travel industry. Of all the islands, Koh Rong Samloem is one of the most beautiful, with the long, sandy Saracen Bay home to a dozen beach hut resorts that offer a welcome respite from the world.

3. Laos:

The country endowed with natural beauty, is a hub of temples and monuments and also has several adventure sports options such as mountaineering, Kayaking and Boating. An Indian Rupee equals 186.34 Laotian Kips here. The most beautiful and serene Kuang Si waterfall is a unique destination with its turquoise water and swarm of butterflies enhancing its magic manifolds. The fish here offer a foot treatment as well!

4. Indonesia:

Go beyond Bali when you think of Indonesia this year. Perhaps one destination could be the mysterious Torajaland, which is a lesson in anthropology. Most distinct are the elaborate funeral ceremonies of the Torajans that stretch over a week including dancing, poetry, music and animal sacrifices to prepare the deceased for the afterlife. The people of Torajaland build “tangokonan” houses that look like ships from their meandering rice fields. Ownership of water buffaloes indicates wealth and prestige here. But that does not mean you leave your money at home, just shell out a lot less than what you would otherwise, as an Indian Rupee equals 190.20 Indonesian Rupiahs.

5. Paraguay:

Set right in the heart of South America, Paraguay is a land distinctive of cultural fusion between Europe and Guarani Indians.As indigenous life still lurks in the jungles, colonial megacities rise on the winding rivers. It is a beautiful country with shopping centers as well as colonial towns selling rural handicrafts. The main tourist attractions of the country are Asuncion, Cerro Cora National Park, Ciudad del Este, Ybycui National Park and Yaguaron among others. An Indian Rupee equals 86.90 Paraguayan Guarani.

6. South Korea:

The alluring high-tech capital city Seoul is a must visit but South Korea is equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands. Some of these dazzling places are Busan, Gyeongju, Pyeongchang County, Suwon, Andong Hahoe Folk Village and much more. An Indian Rupee is equal to 16.56 South Korean Wons.

7. Hungary:

Thinking beyond Budapest, this country is full of opportunities to explore its rich historical significance and cultural diversity including art and architecture, cuisines, natural sights and much more. Perfect for wine connoisseurs, Tokaj city has been producing sweet wines since the 15th century and deserves a visit. Other amazing places include Tihany, Esztergom, Lake Balaton, Aggtelek, etc. Rs 1 INR equals 4.85 Hungarian Forint.

8. Sri Lanka:

The most popular destination for honeymoons and romantic getaways, Sri Lanka is a picture perfect pit spot for cheap International travel. With an Indian Rupee being equal to 4.55 Sri Lankan Rupees, travel cost certainly doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket! Sri Lanka is also known for the exotic beaches and the golden sun shining all around the year. Enjoy surfing on the waves, diving among the splendid coral reefs and relax on the idyllic beaches. Negombo, Bentota, Ambalangoda, are some of the beaches that offer this respite.

Dive into history or traverse new paths on undiscovered territories. The list above seems enthralling!