New Delhi: Coronavirus global health scare has changed our lives in more ways than one. At a time like this, domestic and international travel is marred with certain COVID-related travel restrictions. While some states have imposed stringent travel restrictions, some others have announced night curfews, in the wake of ever-increasing COVID-19 cases. So, in case if you are planning to travel to any of the following states in the coming days, then it is important to keep yourself updated with the restrictions imposed in these places.

Check Out The Travel Guidelines & Curfew Rules For These 7 Indian States

Uttarakhand

Planning to travel to Mussoorie? According to latest reports, St. George's School, Galway Cottage, Barlow Ganj areas of Mussoorie are now in lockdown under the order of the Dehradun District Magistrate.

Gujarat

Latest reports suggest that Gujarat has extended its night curfew in Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara two hours, i.e., from 10 PM to 6 AM, which was earlier from 12 AM to 6 AM. Moreover, as per the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), the next three T20 matches between India and England will also be played without any spectators. So in case if you are planning to travel to Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has ordered restaurants, eateries in eight wards close by 10 PM. Also, the civic body announced closure of the lakefront and all public gardens, as well as the city zoo. Truly it isn't the right time to unleash your wanderlust.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has imposed a mandatory seven-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Maharashtra. Meanwhile Bhopal and Indore are on night curfew from 10 PM to 6 pm. Reports have it that shops will also remain closed in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Khargone, and Betul cities, which are also district headquarters, from 10 PM to 6 AM. Keeping in view of the rising cases, public programs to celebrate Holi will also not be allowed.

Maharashtra

In the wake of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases, 50 per cent restriction for hotels, offices, and cinema halls has been brought back in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, all religious, social, cultural, and political gatherings have been banned, whereas weddings can have only a maximum of 50 people and funerals, a maximum of 20 people. As per the latest reports, Nagpur will be in lockdown till 21. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B announced that only shops dealing with essential commodities, except medical shops, can remain open till 1 PM. Pune will have a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM. Also, bars, hotels, theatres, and malls will remain shut from 10 PM to 6 AM, whereas gardens will be closed in the evening. Other places in Maharashtra that will witness such restrictions are Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nanded, Osmanabad, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, and Jalgaon. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take a decision regarding night curfew in Mumbai. So plan your trip accordingly.

Punjab

For the unversed, night curfew has been imposed in Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala. As per the reports, the said curfew will remain in place from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is also seeing surge in the COVID-19 cases. It has now extended COVID-related lockdown till March 31, 2021, which was earlier imposed till February 28, 2021.

Karnataka

Meanwhile Karnataka has made it mandatory for all those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce an RT-PCR negative report.