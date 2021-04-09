Kashmir: Planning to visit Kashmir anytime soon? COVID-19 cases have seen a surge in Kashmir, now the new travel guidelines say that if you are travelling to Kashmir by road, you must undergo coronavirus tests. Also Read - Taking a Flight Amid Second Wave of COVID-19? Check State-wise Restrictions, Rules on Testing And Quarantine Here | Full List

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, a spokesperson said.

Asad said the testing for travellers coming by road shall be started in the Lower Munda area in a couple of days as this would help in containing the spread of the virus in the Valley.

The deputy commissioner said mass vaccination of hotel staff, drivers, houseboat staff and others shall be started across all tourist destinations.

A special training programme shall be conducted for the staff members to ensure that all standard operating procedures are followed strictly while dealing with the tourists, he said.

Asad urged the tourism stakeholders to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene in all hotels.

The deputy commissioner asked the hoteliers to keep two rooms available for isolation of tourists in case they test positive.

Dr Gazalla, in charge of Covid-19 testing at Srinagar Airport, deliberated on the importance of vaccination. Various tourism stakeholders from Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg also attended the meeting.

The tourism players raised various demands, including the hiring of separate hotel accommodation for isolation of infected tourists, permission to tourists to the valley only after their RT-PCR test reports, improvement in the testing facility at the Airport and sanitation of hotels.

