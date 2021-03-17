The continuous spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has prompted the state to impose new set of curbs. At a time like this, there is a lot of chaos around the new set of restrictions imposed and the places to avoid. Also Read - Maharashtra in Second Wave of Coronavirus, Team Uddhav Goes in Huddle, Centre Suggests Tighten Restrictions | Key Points

In a bid to help you with all the important updates, here we have made a comprehensive report about the things you should know, should you plan to visit to or from Maharashtra. Also Read - Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shivaji Market, 25 Shops Gutted

Check them out Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021: Subject-Wise Question Banks Released. Download Links And Steps Here

Maharashtra Travel Guidelines

Here’s what to keep in mind – all domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them conducted 72 hours before. Please note that both domestic, as well as international passengers arriving at any of the airports in Maharashtra, will be thermally screened. If found symptomatic, they will have to get tested for COVID-19 at their own expense.

Airport testing:

Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport at their own cost. Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to enter the city. There is a Covid-19 (RT-PCR) testing facility available for all domestic arriving and departing passengers at Level 10 – departures area. All international arriving passengers can get their RT-PCR test done at T2 Arrivals Lounge Area, the reports suggest.

As per the reports, passengers would be charged Rs. 850 for the test. Test results will take up to 24 to 48 hours for arriving passengers and 8 to 10 hours for departing passengers and will be sent via email. Passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey. Meanwhile passengers who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Quarantine:

Those who are asymptomatic are required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Please not that if it is a returning/onward journey within 7 days then no quarantine is required. Passengers need to show their return/onward ticket during the thermal screening process.

Domestic passengers:

Passengers are instructed to adhere to the following rules:

All passengers must download Aarogya setu App. This is mandatory. Mandatory for passengers arriving from NCR/DELHI, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala to carry RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours before scheduled time of landing. Passengers not having RT-PCR report must undergo RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense. Submit contact details with authorities, in case the test result comes positive the state officials will get in touch.

Passengers from hotspot states:

In view of the highly anticipated second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for those travelling from the states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala to carry an RT-PCR negative certificate.

By air: Passengers must take the test 72 hours before landing in Maharashtra and produce the report on arrival. Travellers without the certificate will have to take the RT-PCR test at the concerned airport at their own cost.

By rail: Passengers arriving from trains which have originated or had a stop in either of the four states should carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before scheduled arrival in Maharashtra. Symptomatic individuals identified in the screening process will have to take the Antigen test.

By road: The negative RT-PCR test certificate will by checked at district borders. Symptomatic travellers may either turn back or take the Antigen test.

In either mode, entry into Maharashtra will be permitted only if the RT-PCR / Antigen test results are negative.

Travelling from Maharashtra?

If you are travelling from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Assam, then you should keep the following points in mind.

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, local authorities said on Monday. The rule was announced as new cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days. Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued guidelines which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Indore authorities also said that those passengers who do not have negative RT-PCR test reports will have to undergo the test at their own expense at the airport. If they test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of the infection.

If you are travelling to any of the states mentioned above from Maharashtra, then you should produce negative COVID-19 report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Other Details

In Maharashtra, Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday. Violation of norms will result in the shutting down of the establishment as long as the Central government’s notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a “disaster” is in force, it said.

Mumbai on Monday added over 1500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking its tally to 3,43,947. The city currently has 31 containment zones and 220 sealed buildings.

While India’s total Covid-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, Maharashtra’s overall tally stands at 23,14,413. The Union Health Ministry said that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India’s total active cases.

Meanwhile there is temporary lockdown in Nagpur From March 15 to 21, according to reports.