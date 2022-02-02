The emergence of the deadly virus has altered our travel habits. Periodic COVID burst, and with the rise of Omicron, deciding where to travel during COVID in 2022 has become quite difficult. While many nations now only let vaccinated tourists enter, there are still a few countries that welcome unvaccinated people. Of course, these countries have their own set of restrictions. You should always verify government guidelines before travelling.Also Read - Qatar Travel Update: India And 5 Other Countries Are Added to Travel Ban List Due to Covid-19

Find a list of the places that allow unvaccinated visitors:

1. Greece

Anyone planning a trip to Greece must complete the Passenger Locator Form no later than the day before their arrival. The form will include precise information about travellers' departure locations as well as the length of previous visits in other countries. Unvaccinated visitors can enter the country with proof of a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival or proof of a negative Covid-19 fast antigen test performed within 48 hours of arrival.

2. Portugal

Visitors who are unvaccinated are welcome in Portugal as long as they can verify they are not infected with the virus when they arrive. Travellers will be expected to present documentation of a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of arrival or 48 hours if they took the antigen test, as well as complete a traveller questionnaire before departing. If you don’t have one of these documents when you check-in for your flight, your airline may refuse your entry.

3. Mexico

Mexico is also welcoming to all kinds of tourists. According to reports, travellers are not required to present a negative PCR test or undergo quarantine upon arrival. Travelers will also be needed to fill out a form ahead of time and present the QR code from the form before entering the nation. Also, keep in mind that hotels will ask guests to fill out a health questionnaire before they arrive.

4. Croatia

Those who have not been vaccinated can travel to Croatia if they have documentation of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen test performed within 48 hours of arrival. Travellers can also enter with a doctor’s certificate proving that they have recovered from a positive test result that occurred between 11 and 180 days ago.

5. Maldives

On arrival in the Maldives, all visitors will be required to provide a negative PCR test. No more than 96 hours prior to departure, the test and negative PCR certificate must have been issued. Visitors who are completely immunized will not be required to enter quarantine, but those who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and take an exit test before departing.

6. Turkey

While vaccination is one option to visit Turkey, non-vaccinated visitors can also enter the country if they fulfill specific regulations. Travellers must be able to present documentation of either a negative PCR test done 72 hours before their arrival or a fast antigen test taken within 48 hours of their arrival. Travellers can also visit Turkey if they can present confirmation that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months

7. Ireland

Before travelling from the United Kingdom to Ireland, passengers must complete a location form. They will also be required to show proof of vaccination or recovery, as well as proof of a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of their entry into the country.

8. Costa Rica

Unvaccinated visitors are permitted to enter Costa Rica, but local regulations will be more stringent. Unvaccinated travellers will not be obliged to submit a COVID-19 test to enter Costa Rica, unlike most other nations. They will, however, need to obtain specialised health travel insurance and tie it to a Health Pass.

Pack your bags and travel around the world! Make sure you follow the guidelines.