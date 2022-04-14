COVID-19 Travel Update in India: In India, following a period of low Covid cases, some states are now reporting a gradual uptick in daily Covid cases. Over the last two weeks, the country has seen an average of over 1,000 Covid infections per day, with a recent surge in these instances raising new fears about the virus’s spread. The country’s overall coronavirus tally is 4,30,39,025, with an active caseload of 11,058, accounting for 0.03 percent of the total caseload, according to data from the Union health ministry. It’s only natural to look around and ponder if it’s truly safe to travel at such a time. To be in the cautious zone while you travel in these five states, you should take a look at the increasing Covid cases here:Also Read - Planning A Trip To South India? Here Are Top 5 Destinations That You Should Not Miss Out - Watch

1. Delhi

The no. of weekly new cases in Delhi increased from 724 to 826, accounting for 11.33 percent of all new cases in India. The Covid cases have also increased in the recent week, rising from 0.51 percent to 1.25 percent.

2. Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 794 new cases, accounting for 10.9 percent of all new cases in India. In the last week, the state's cases have increased from 0.39 percent to 0.43 percent.

3. Kerala

Kerala recorded 2,321 new cases in the previous week, accounting for 31.8% of all new cases in India. The state’s weekly positive cases have also increased to 15.53 percent from 13.45 percent.

4. Haryana

Haryana recorded a rise in weekly new cases from 367 to 416, accounting for 5.70 percent of all new cases in India.

5. Mizoram

Mizoram has recorded 814 new cases accounting for 11.16 percent of India’s new cases and has also experienced an increase in Covid cases in the last week from 14.38 percent to 16.48 percent.

Plan your trip accordingly!