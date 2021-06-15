COVID-19 Travel Updates, June 15: If travel is on your mind and can’t wait to unleash your wanderlust, then here’s a piece of good news for vaccinated people. India has been conducting a massive vaccination drive of all adults to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Curfews and lockdown were implemented in various states and union territories. Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19, air travel in some states and UT’s were suspended. But now that the daily number of cases are receding, many states and Union territories are now allowing vaccinated air passengers without the otherwise mandatory negative RT-PCR test report. Also Read - AIIMS Delhi to Resume OPD Services From June 18 in Phased Manner

Here is a list of States and Union Territories that are allowing vaccinated travellers to their jurisdiction as of June 15, 2021:

Punjab: If you are planning to travel to Punjab in the coming few weeks, months, or days, then you will need to show that you have administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The travellers should ensure that he/she has received the dose at least 2-3 weeks prior of their trip.

Chandigarh: Union Territory is also following the same set of protocol. If you have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, then you can travel to Chandigarh.

Chhattisgarh: Planning to travel to Chhattisgarh by air? You can only travel to the state if you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. You will need to show a vaccination certificate as proof.

Nagaland: If you have received both your doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, then you will be able to visit this gorgeous state. Odisha too is following the same rule i.e. if you are vaccinated then you can visit the state.

Meghalaya: You need to show a valid final vaccination certificate to visit Meghalaya, except for people hailing from Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Travellers can visit the state if they received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination but with one condition. You can visit Rajasthan if your second dose was administered 28 days before arriving in the state.

