Kedarnath is one of the holy cities in India. It has gained importance because of the popular and magnificent Kedarnath temple, which is among significant pilgrimage sites in India. As per the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), Kedarnath has resumed its helicopter services after a long duration owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was started on October 9 and a total of 890 people availed the service on the very first day. On the other hand, 2500 pilgrims have already made the bookings. This clearly states that the helicopter service is quite in demand as usual.

Notably, seven aviation companies operate the helicopter service to Kedarnath temple and you can opt for anyone based on your preference. You can book a chopper for a two way travel from Guptkashi to Kedarnath in Rs. 7750. Notably, a one-way ride is not available right now.

“Those who come on helicopters do not stay in the temple area and hence, are exempted from the daily limit. We expect a maximum of 400 people to avail the helicopter service for Char Dham every day,” said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the CEO of UCADA to a leading website.

Kedarnath temple is located amidst beautiful Garhwal Himalayas at the head of the Mandakini River. The main deity in the temple is Lord Shiva. The temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and remains open from April to November every year.