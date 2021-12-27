New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a night curfew for people in the city starting today, i.e., 27 December in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the capital. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 coronavirus cases. Here’s all you need to know about the timings, restrictions and more. Read on.Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 600-Mark; Delhi Tops The List With 142 Cases, Night Curfew From Tonight | Key Points

Night Curfew Timings in Delhi

Due to rising coronavirus cases, night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am starting today, the government said on Sunday.

Under the Delhi government’s four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs. The GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of Covid-19 third wave and aims to bring in imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the situation.

The officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

Night Curfew Exemption in Delhi

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, media persons, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Notably, only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order has stated.

Other Restrictions in Delhi Due to Omicron Variant of Covid-19

Yellow alert

For the unversed, other restrictions that will come in place under the yellow alert include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in metro trains. Also Read - Flyers Arriving in Delhi or Mumbai From Dubai - Check Latest Covid Guidelines, Quarantine Norms

Night Curfew During Yellow, Amber & Orange Alert

Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will be imposed during Yellow, Amber and Orange alert. Also Read - Omicron Disrupts Christmas, New Year Travel Plans as Airlines Cancel 5,700 Flights. Details Here

Total Lockdown During Red Alert – Key Points

If the ‘Red’ alert is sounded, there will be “total curfew” in the city.

The ‘Yellow’ (level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The response will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and opening of shops of essential goods.

Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will be allowed to open between 10 AM and 8 PM based on the odd-even formula.

Meanwhile only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Bars will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 PM.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed with 20 people in attendance while all other types of gatherings will be prohibited.

The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent seating capacity only.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Buses will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers, according to GRAP.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, schools and colleges will not be allowed if the ‘Yellow’ alert is sounded.

Religious places will be open but without visitors. However, parks and gardens can remain open.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of employees.

In Delhi government offices also, barring certain categories of officials, only half of the remaining employees will be allowed.

Covid Night Curfew in Other States

Owing to the overall surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew to curb the spread of the deadly virus.