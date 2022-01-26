As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 causes an increase in cases throughout the country, new restrictions and health guidelines have been implemented to prevent its spread. In this regard, the Union Home Ministry issued a general advisory stating that inter-state travel by rail, air, road, or water is not explicitly banned. Furthermore, according to the advisory, asymptomatic patients who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from showing a negative RT-PCR report during their travels, whereas those found symptomatic upon arrival will be subjected to Rapid Antigen Test.Also Read - Singapore Records Low International Arrivals in 2021, Shows Signs of Recovery

1. Delhi

According to the most recent guidelines, random sample collection will be performed on passengers arriving in Delhi, particularly those arriving from states that have resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases. All passengers will be subjected to thermal screening, and those who test positive will be quarantined for 10 days, either at home or in a hospital. Also Read - Switzerland Travel Update: No Covid Test Report Required For Fully Vaccinated And Recovered Travellers

2. Goa

All visitors will be asked to show a negative COVID-19 test result that is no more than 48 hours old when they arrive in Goa. Those who do not comply will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test that costs no less than Rs 2000. Also Read - UK Tourism Update: UK is Open to Fully Vaccinated Travellers, Covid-19 Test Not Mandatory

3. Karnataka

According to the newly updated state regulations, visitors arriving in Karnataka from Maharashtra will be subjected to institutional quarantine for 7 days, followed by home quarantine for 14 days. Please keep in mind that a 14-day home quarantine will be required for all visitors from other states as well.

4. Tamil Nadu

All visitors to Tamil Nadu from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat will be subjected to COVID-19 tests upon arrival. In addition, only symptomatic passengers arriving from other states will be required to test for COVID.

5. Jammu and Kashmir

Travelers to Jammu and Kashmir will be required to show a mandatory negative RT-PCR report that was not obtained within 72 hours of their arrival. Those who do not comply will be subjected to a test upon their arrival. Also, all passengers arriving at the J&K airport will be placed in institutional quarantine until the results of their COVID-19 test arrive.

6. Haryana

All inbound passengers will be subjected to thermal screening upon arrival, and domestic travellers will not be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test. Those who test positive will be subjected to 14 days of home quarantine rather than institutional quarantine. Please keep in mind that anyone flying to Chandigarh will be required to complete a self-declaration form.

7. Madhya Pradesh

On arrival, all passengers will be subjected to mandatory thermal screening. Those arriving from Maharashtra will be required to provide a mandatory RT-PCR negative report obtained 72 hours prior to their journey. Those who are unable to provide the report will be required to take the test. Those who test positive will be subjected to a 10-day institutional quarantine.

8. Andhra Pradesh

Passengers from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will be subjected to a COVID-19 test. In addition, passengers arriving from these states will be subjected to a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine. Those arriving from other regions, on the other hand, will be subjected to 14-day home quarantine.

9. Sikkim

All visitors entering Sikkim will be required to provide a negative RT-PCR report, which must have been performed within 72 hours of the date of entry. Those who fail to provide the required reports will be subjected to RAT at Pakyong Airport and all entry checkpoints.

10. Tripura

According to Tripura’s most recent guidelines, every fifth passenger arriving in the state will be subjected to random COVID-19 testing. Those who have travelled internationally in the last 28 days will be subjected to institutional quarantine until their COVID-19 test results are declared.

Stay safe and follow the protocols!