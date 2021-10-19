Bengaluru: International travellers can heave a sigh of relief now as the Karnataka government has decided to end RT-PCR checks at airports for foreign flyers coming to the state.Also Read - Good News For International Travellers: Singapore Expands Quarantine-Free Travel For Vaccinated Flyers

This announcement comes at a time when the overall Covid-19 situation has improved in the country and a huge decline in COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state for the first time since March 2020.

The government of Karnataka has made the announcement on Monday and said that the RT-PCR certificates will no longer be checked. Scroll down for more details on this.

Rejoice! No More RT-PCR Checks For International Travellers at Karnataka Airports

Well, now here’s what you need to do. All the passengers are now required to upload their vaccination certificates on the Air Suvidha portal and airlines will check these before letting passengers board the flights.

According to a report in ToI, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said checking of RT-PCR reports of international passengers on arrival will now won’t be required. Moreover, the international passengers will not be checked for oxygen saturation levels.

However, keep in mind, if any passenger shows Covid-related symptoms like cough, fever, cold or breathing difficulties, the same will be checked, informed the secretary as per the report.