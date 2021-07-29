International Travel Update: The way we travel has drastically changed post the Covid-19 pandemic with a slew of new Covid-related initiatives in place. One such concept is a vaccine passport.Also Read - Centre Has No Plan to Introduce Vaccine Passport For Global Travel, MEA Issues Clarification

What is a vaccine passport?

It is a documentation that shows a traveler has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus that causes the disease.

What’s India’s stand on vaccine passport?

However, as of now, India has made it clear that there are no plans to introduce vaccine passports for international travel in the country. Yes, you read that right! This was recently stated by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

According to the reports, he said that India is part of several multilateral forums and discussions, including one under the framework of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), regarding COVID-19 vaccination certificates. As of now, no consensus has been reached.

He emphasized on the fact that, currently, India is pushing for India manufactured vaccines, i.e., Covishield and Covaxin, to be recognised as part of any multilateral arrangement at international travel. In a written statement to the Parliament, he said, “India has been part of ongoing discussions to ensure that Indian manufactured vaccines are duly recognised in any multilateral arrangement. India is also engaging with countries for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.”

Which countries have recognized Covishield for international travel?

Till now, as many as 17 EU Member States including – France, Belgium, Finland, Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Malta, Spain, Slovenia, Switzerland, Hungary, Latvia, Ireland, and Sweden – have recognised Covishield as a vaccine for ease of travel restrictions. Estonia has, however, recognised Covaxin for the same, Muraleedharan added.

Regarding questions concerning unusual travel restrictions and unfair treatment met by Indian travellers in some countries post the pandemic, the Minister stated that the government is trying to engage countries and groups of countries like the European Union and remind them about the policy of reciprocity on matters including recognition of vaccination certificates for ease of travel.

Vaccine passports have suddenly become a rage across the globe, with Japan being the latest to accept applications for the same.