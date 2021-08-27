New Delhi: Imagine yourself dipping your feet in the pool at a plush villa. Or maybe soaking yourself in therapeutic massage. Better yet, just lazing around in front of your TV screen, with room service, pampering you endlessly. Don’t you feel like packing your bags right away? Well, we definitely do and that’s what staycations are all about.Also Read - 7 Perfect Staycations Near Delhi For 'Working From Home' Amid Covid-19

Staycation is an all-inclusive vacation deal and a great one at that! Most importantly, it saves you from the travelling costs – no taxi fares, no train bookings, no flight expenditure. Moreover, you get cool add-ons like a hearty breakfast, beer & spa treatments, which otherwise would add to your holiday budget. Also Read - Gorkhey: Snuggled Between the Borders of Darjeeling and Sikkim, this Valley is A Must on Every Traveller’s List

What could be your best travel plan? Well, check into a luxury villa or resort in any city to do nothing but rest, relax and rejuvenate – far away from the humdrum of daily life. And to do that, here we have curated a list of some of the handpicked companies that will help you to book a staycation right now, and that too absolutely hassle-free!

7 Handpicked Staycation Companies to Help You Plan Your Next Hassle-Free Trip

Concierge Stay

Concierge stay is a high-end villa venture offering luxurious properties for staycation purposes. They have tie-ups with over 150 premium villas in Goa that offer round-the-clock new-age concierge services at the disposal of their valuable clients. They have premium villas to cater to all your budget needs. No matter what your budget is, they have the perfect place for you. They even provide car services and salon services, and promise to help you with everything you need to make your staycation the most memorable one. If you’re going with your partner for an intimate birthday celebration, they also help you make arrangements for the same and if you’re travelling in a big group and want to organise a get-together they help you plan the entire event with ease. They also offer services to plan reunions with friends or family.

Vista Rooms

Vista Rooms has tie-ups with over 500 luxury villas and private holiday homes all across India. Whether you go in a group or just an intimate stay with your partner, their luxurious services will help you have a memorable experience. Their staff is available to assist their guests 24×7. Also, their services and cozy rooms will give you the feeling of ” home away from home.”

Vedatmana Hotels

Here, interestingly, the handmade laterite stonework gives this 24-room boutique hotel its elegance. The architecture of casitas is such that it gives you the warmth and comfort of home. The property is surrounded by lush green gardens with trees sprinkled all over. If you are on a vacation on this property and have nothing to do during the day, then you can just take a stroll in their garden which will instantly help rejuvenate your senses. Their mini-gym, the pool, and the clubhouse will make your stay at this property even more relaxing.

LuxuryEscapes

LuxuryEscapes provides exclusive homes and villas for group and family getaways. You have your own private space all to yourself to truly get away from the hustle and bustle of your routine life and create memories that will last a lifetime. They even provide VIP inclusions like in-villa dining and 24-hour butler service to give their guests a wonderful staycation experience. Guests also have the opinion to add flights if they wish to. LuxuryEscapes’ aim is to make travelling easy and hassle-free for its guests.

Club Oxygen, Oxygen Resorts

Club Oxygen aims at providing good holiday resorts and staycations to an aspiring middle-class Indian family. Their service extends to various locations like Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey, Ooty, and Mahabaleshwar. Their resorts are located at prime locations that help you reconnect with nature once again and help you have a calming and relaxing weekend. Their spacious rooms and modern amenities and exclusive poolside bar makes the staying experience of its guest a memorable one.

Hirevilla

Hirevilla provides luxurious villa services to its guests. They don’t let you settle for anything mediocre. The villas they provide have aesthetically beautiful interiors and have everything you desire while travelling. Each villa has a different story to tell which is uncovered only once you spend some time there. They also provide customized services like arranging for a private yoga session or playing tennis with a professional coach or something just like trying the local cuisine or a bbq dinner. Their high-end services will make your stay at the villa a cherishable one.

Pridehotel

Pridehotel is an Indian Hospitality brand that believes in making its guests feel homely in the Indian environment. They welcome their guests with a Namaskar, Tika, Aarti, and Garland. Their lobbies have the fragrance of tuberose and their public area plays the local regional music. They have artworks in their rooms as well as in the public areas which are inspired by local architecture, culture, and colors. They also have a wide variety of international and Indian cuisines to offer to their guests. This is the perfect place if one wants to aesthetically connect with Indian culture all over again.