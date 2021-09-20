West Bengal: Here is a piece of good news for travellers. Owing to the somewhat stable Covid situation in the country, West Bengal has opened national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries for tourists, with appropriate Covid-related safety measures in place. This was done after the state government announced relaxation of restrictions on wildlife safari and rides.Also Read - Tata Punch SUV Spied At Dealer Yard, More Features Revealed Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

According to the latest developments, as per the news reports, the state government has also decided to reopen the Sundarbans National Park from October 1 for tourists. Meanwhile all gardens and parks throughout the state have also been allowed to open.

Sunderbans in West Bengal to Reopen From October 1. Details Here

The West Bengal government, according to a TOI report, has announced some of the Covid relaxations through a series of orders after reviewing the current coronavirus situation in the state.

The state government’s order has mentioned that all national parks, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves located in the Sundarban Biosphere Reserve along with safaris and rides, if any will be opened from October 1, 2021. Besides, the order also stated that wildlife wardens/Divisional Forest Officers will be allowed to impose suitable restrictions and safety norms as they deem fit.

However, during the safari, all visitors are expected to strictly follow all the COVID related safety protocols, such as wearing face masks all the time, maintaining adequate social distance, and also follow hygiene protocols all the time.

TOI quoted Debjit Dutta, Chairman, IATO West Bengal Chapter, who welcomed the decision and stated that he is thankful to the authorities for this step. He said that there are almost 70 forest and nature guides, 52 tourist boat operators, and more than 52 hotels operating in Sundarban, and the livelihood of the host communities across the region is largely dependent on tourism.

He further added that they are elated to note that the other wildlife parks in the state have also been opened as per the yearly schedule.

Considering that the region largely depends on tourism, it is expected that this move will likely attract more tourists from across the places to the wildlife parks and forests. Also, don’t forget to check the Covid-related guidelines before making your travel plans!