Covid Travel Update: Due to COVID-19, Hong Kong has temporarily suspended Air India services until April 24. According to reports, three passengers aboard Air India's AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Hong Kong on April 16. This isn't the first time an airline has had to deal with a problem like this. Due to the spike in the Omicron, Hong Kong placed a two-week halt on incoming aircraft from eight countries, including India, in January.

Air India on Hong Kong restrictions:

Referring to this, Air India stated, "Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled."

Check Air India’s official statement here:

#FlyAI: Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong & back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled. — Air India (@airindiain) April 17, 2022

Guidelines for travelling to Hong Kong:

COVID-19 negative certificate from a test taken 48 hours prior to the journey

International travellers require a COVID-19 post-flight test at the airport.

COVID-19 cases rise in Hong Kong:

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 613 new coronavirus infections and 20 new deaths. Hong Kong had confirmed 747 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday. Eleven of the most recent infections came from outside the country, while the remainder were locals.

Watch this space for further travel upates!