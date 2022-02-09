For international aviation passengers flying into Kerala, the Kerala government has published travel guidelines. Only individuals with COVID symptoms among NRIs and overseas visitors entering Kerala will now be tested for Coronavirus, according to the Kerala Health Department. The revised travel guidelines, according to State Health Minister Veena George, were established based on the advice of an expert panel.Also Read - Ahead of Valentine’s Day, 77 Percent of Indian Travellers Hope to Find Travel Romance on Their Next Trip: Research

Take a look at the revised travel guidelines:

As per current travel guidelines, all overseas passengers regardless of their stay duration in Kerala are required to undergo self-symptom surveillance.

If international visitors to the state are found to be symptomatic, they will be subjected to an RT-PCR test.

Random testing of 2% of international passengers arriving by plane, regardless of their country of origin, will be provided free of charge.

International travellers should be subjected to home quarantine and must check their own health for a duration of 7 days. They will need to be tested if they develop any symptoms.

The Kerala government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors from Omicron-affected countries.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 infection rate in Kerala continued to fall. According to the state’s health department, there are now 352399 active COVID-19 cases in the state; just 3% of these individuals had to be admitted to hospitals. Also Read - Whoa! This Company is Spending Rs 1 Crore to Take Its Employees on Free 4-Day Vacation