COVID Travel Updates, June 14: India's travel and tourism sector which was witnessing a revival of sorts in the initial months of 2021 was severely hit by the second wave of Coronavirus. The second wave of COVID-19 took a hefty toll on the recovery process of the travel sector. Cut to June, as COVID-19 cases in India start receding and the vaccination drive is in a full swing, states, and neighbouring countries are finally opening their doors for the travellers. Delhi has allowed several activities to restart, such as offices, Delhi Metro, markets, and malls so that the dwindling economic condition of the states receives a leg-up.

If you are planning inter-state travel soon, then check out these latest travel updates as of June 14

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand travel update: Strict lockdowns and COVID19-related restrictions were imposed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in India. While the restrictions in Himachal Pradesh have relaxed marginally, Uttarakhand still remains under stringent COVID-related rules and regulations.

Himachal cabinet decided to allow shops in the state to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14 onwards. The shops, however, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The 5 pm-5 am Covid curfew will also remain in place.

As per the Uttarakhand government, the state is under lockdown till June 15. Only small shops and markets are open from 10 am to 5 pm. The state government has not yet allowed the hotels, restaurants, and resorts to reopen. Besides, the tourists coming from other states have to show their RT-PCR negative reports. But people/residents from Garhwal to Kumaun and Kumaun to Garhwal can move around without the Covid-19 negative report.

Goa: On Saturday, the Goa government decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 21 in a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19 infections, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. “Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with up to 50 persons have been permitted. A detailed order will be issued by District Collectors,” Goa Chief Minister had tweeted.

Update on international travel for Indian tourists:

Travellers who wish to go abroad, we have a piece of good news for you. Indigo Airlines made major announcements for travel lovers who are planning to spend holidays in Beijing, Moscow, Cairo, Nairobi, Jakarta, Manila, and other eastern European countries. As per updates, the airline has said that it is planning overseas flights of up to seven hours duration from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, some of them with its longer-range Airbus A321s. However, the airline said that the condition is these countries need to lift Covid-related restrictions and the regular international flights should resume operations soon.

Turkey travel update: Turkey is now open for travellers from India; however, a 14-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for those arriving into the country.

Russia travel udate: Russia is one of the few countries that is still open to people from India. One can apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single entry or double entry. The traveller needs to provide an RT-PCR test, dated no less than three days prior to arrival. Passengers will also have to undergo a test on arrival.

South Africa travel update: South Africa has not imposed any COVID travel restriction on people from India but flight options remain limited as do ports of entry. Travellers are expected to produce an RT-PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Egypt travel update: Egypt is one of the popular destinations which is now open to travellers from India. However, all those arriving from India and other countries affected by COVID-19 will have to take a rapid DNA test upon arrival.

Seychelles travel update: Good news! Seychelles has opened its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh two weeks after they get their second dose of vaccine along with a negative RT-PCR test report.

Travel Update for Travel Enthusiast:

The Centre is planning to get rid of the mandatory RT-PCR negative report rule for those passengers who have received both shots of a Covid-19 vaccine amid a drastic fall in daily active coronavirus cases in the country.

“A joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine,” ANI quoted Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri.

