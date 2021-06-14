New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the decline in India, many people have started planning a trip within the country. So, if you are planning to travel to Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Karnataka, here is all you need to know about the latest COVID guidelines, what’s open and what’s shut, quarantine rules and more. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown Extended in Uttarakhand Till June 22. Details Here

Check COVID Latest Guidelines For Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand And Karnataka

Karnataka

For those who are planning to travel to Karnataka, know that the state is all set to begin the unlock process from today in 19 districts where the test positivity rate has fallen below 5 per centn owing to declining coronavirus cases in the state.

The districts where lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from today are Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

However, please note that the night and weekend curfew will continue to remain in force in these districts and the relaxations will be for specific timings.

COVID-related guidelines for Karnataka

The night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will stay in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 pm to 5 am.

Only those having medical emergency or air or rail travellers will be allowed to move in this period.

Autos and taxis to operate with two passengers in these 19 districts.

Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

Parks will be open for walking from 5 to 10 am.

Street vendors can operate businesses from 6 am to 2 pm.

All industries will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while garment units will function with 30 per cent employees.

Ration shops selling foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS) will function from 6 am to 2 pm.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries can operate their kitchens to provide parcel service only. Dine-in will not be allowed and customers have to maintain social distancing for ordering and collecting parcels.

Liquor shops will be able to allowed to be open from 6 am to 2 pm.

As all construction activities are allowed to continue, cement and steel shops will be permitted to reopen from 6 am to 2 pm.

Goa

On Saturday, the Goa government decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 21 in a bid to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19 infections, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. “Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with up to 50 persons have been permitted. Detailed order will be issued by District Collectors,” Goa Chief Minister had tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh

1. As per the latest guidelines, negative RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state.

2. Section 144 has been lifted in the state.

On Friday, Himachal cabinet decided to allow shops in the state to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14 onwards. The shops, however, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The 5 pm-5 am Covid curfew will also remain in place.

In a circular (https://himachaltourism.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Additional-SOPs-for-Operation-of-Tourism-Units.pdf) of Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation of Himachal Pradesh government, some Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tourism units have been issued:

1. The swimming pools, auditoriums and assembly halls in the hotels shall remain closed.

2. All tourists will strictly follow the Safety and Hygiene guidelines for operation of tourism units issued time to time by the Ministry of Home Affairs & Dept of Tourism, etc.

Uttarakhand

On Monday, the Uttarakhand government extended the lockdown or Covid curfew in the state till June 22. The period of current lockdown in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on June 15.

List of latest COVID guidelines for Uttarakhand