New Delhi: On Monday, in a bid to meet the increasing demand of the passengers, the Indian Railways' Northern wing announced that it will be running seven "Summer Special" trains from Delhi junction and New Delhi junction to provide a comfortable and convenient journey during this summer season.

These trains will be single side trips only, clarified Northern Railways, and only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Meanwhile passengers are advised to adhere to all COVID-19-related norms, and SOPs during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Check out the full list of trains, timings, and destinations here

7 Summer Special trains (single side trips) to be run by Northern Railways to facilitate the passengers pic.twitter.com/1Vrj2P0D1r — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Earlier, Indian Railways had announced three more special trains from Delhi to Bihar from April 21.

Northern Railway has tweeted that for the convenience of passengers, railways has planned 3 more Summer special trains as under :-

04484 Delhi Jn-Darbhanga on 21.04.21

04486 Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi on 22.04.21

04488 New Delhi-Gaya on 23.04.21

In addition to that, according to the reports, Western Railway has decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur and additional two trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.

According to a railways release, as many as 283 regular specials trains ran, including 58 summer special trains by Western Railway in the month of April up to Friday (April 23) towards North and Eastern sector to facilitate the passengers and also to meet the increasing demand.

The additional two special trains are — Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Summer Special Train and Lokmanya Tilak terminus – Raxaul Special.

Meanwhile, earlier, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma had stressed on the fact that no state has asked the railways to stop any train service yet, adding that wherever the states have raised concerns about containment zones, passengers have undergone random tests and checks at the destinations.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma had said the railways has highlighted that all protocols are being followed by the states on the IRCTC’s e ticketing website, advising passengers if they need to undergo an RT-PCR test or carry COVID-negative certificates while travelling to certain areas.

“As of now, no state government has asked us to stop trains. However, whenever there are concerns, the state governments have discussed the issues with us and where there are containment zones, they are doing random tests and checks. The railways has all these details on the e-ticketing website and passengers are provided information on whether they have to undergo tests or carry a COVID-negative certificate on arrival,” he said.

Sharma also said the railways is doing a thermal screening of the passengers and has also notified the fine amounts for not following COVID protocols. Moreover, he ruled out running Shramik Special trains and said trains will be run wherever there is demand and requirement.

Sharma also said the price of platform tickets has been increased at several stations to discourage crowding at a time when the coronavirus cases are spiraling up in the country.