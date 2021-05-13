Panaji: On Thursday, the South Western Railway issued directives to passengers directing them to carry a Covid negative certificate at the time of entering Goa in the wake of growing concerns of over ever-increasing coronavirus cases. Also Read - New Zealand Considers More Quarantine-Free Bubbles for Vaccinated Travellers

The directive comes days after the Goa government made possession of a Covid negative certificate mandatory for persons entering the state via road, rail or air. This certificate should have been obtained 72 hours before the time they seek entry to the State.

"No persons are permitted to enter into Goa state unless they possess a COVID Negative certificate obtained within 72 hours from the time they seek entry into the state," the South Western Railway said in its advisory to its passengers.

Persons with medical emergencies have however been exempted from the restriction. They should produce proof of medical emergency or should be travelling in an ambulance, the Goa government said in an order. Even drivers of vehicles carrying essential goods are exempted.

The South Western Railway is headquartered at Hubballi in Karnataka and covers parts of Goa. As per the reports, Goa has the highest positivity rate among all Indian states at 48.1%.