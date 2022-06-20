Places in Delhi to visit during rains: Delhi has its many faces and with every season, each of these faces get a spellbinding transformation. Since pre-monsoon showers are already being welcomed here, everyone, whether young or old are setting out to frequent their most favourite sites in the city. The capital has a unique relationship with its monuments, that stand stubborn amidst the modern structures. The lush green gardens surrounding them are like a fabric of tranquility blanketing these monuments. All this and much more is to be cherished and loved without amiss in this city.Also Read - Ye Baarish Ki Boondein...! 6 Best Places To Visit in South India This Monsoon

Check out these top 6 places to visit in Delhi during the rains:

Hauz Khas

The first thought that lines one's mind about places to be in Delhi on a rainy day is Hauz Khas. Be it the Hauz Khas fort complex or the lure of delicious coffee and food at the adjacent cafeterias, Hauz Khas is a perfect place for the rains. This wide complex was built in the 14th century by Alauddin Khilji and houses a mosque, a madarsa, Feroz Shah's tomb, and Hauz Khas or the royal tank. The remains of the splendid fort have peripheral to the magnificent tomb are a gateway into history. The rest of the complex is an open park with the tank in the middle. The greenery around is an eye-pleaser, specially after a light shower. The wind and the sweet aroma of mud is what you crave for in monsoons and this is the place to be!

Safdar Jung Tomb

One of the most admirable monuments in Delhi owing to its magnificent Mughal architecture shines brighter on a rainy day. The sandstone and marble gleams under the clear blue sky amidst the alluring well trimmed gardens is a sight not to be missed. The place is a perfect getaway for sitting under a tree and enjoying a good book. Entry fees for Indian citizens is Rs. 15 and for foreigners is Rs. 200. Entry is free for children up to 15 years of age. Shake the dust off your camera and record the mesmerising view of this beautiful monument as still camera photography is free of charge. A minimal amount of Rs. 25 is charged for video camera.

Lodhi Gardens

The sprawling park at one of the most expensive habitats in Delhi is where history and nature align to cast a spell on the mind of onlookers. It houses the mausoleums of two Delhi Sultanate rulers, namely Mohammed Shah and Sikander Lodhi, along with other structures. Boasting of impressive architecture and impeccable natural beauty, the garden and the structures within it get an instant makeover after a spell of rain. This is an ideal place to hang out with friends or dates and indulge in those longish conversations that are long overdue!

Qutub Complex

Rains are incomplete without a stroll in the Qutub complex, housing the victory-tower Qutub Minar, the mighty Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque, Alai Darwaza with its wide bulging dome resting on horse-shoe shaped arches. A delightful slice of history alongside the serenity of the lush green lawn embellishing the open space between the monuments is what perfection is made of.

Champa Gali, Saket

After the exhausting stroll at the Qutub, give your famished bones some nourishment at some of the most amazing cafes and restaurants at Champa gali, Saket. A diverse range of restaurants offering unique experience such as Soho Bistro and Café, Social Street Café, Baari embrace all forms of creativity in food, aesthetics and ambiance.

Agrasen Ki Baoli

Lined with 108 steps, this historical stepwell is one of the many marvels of this city that are a must-visit. The grey clouds during the rains create a perfect ambiance to retell some of the spooky stories this place is associated with. The enchanting waters of the reservoir, the screeching bats and the structure itself with its darkness, echoes, and shadows has long frightened many. No wonder it is a perfect place to hang out with friends.

The places are certainly alluring and never fail to impress. Drag all your friends or family members and visit these places without delay!