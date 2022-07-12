5 Hidden Beaches of Karnataka: If your work-life balance has gone for a toss or day-to-day responsibilities have taken a toll on you, then steal some time for yourself and enter into perfect solitude at some of these most pristine, soul-soothing beaches in Karnataka. These beaches with turquoise water and white sand, kaleidoscopic sky-views adorned with all the hues of a sunrise and sunset, offer the best “Me-time”.Also Read - Coracle Boat: A Walnut-Shaped Boat Ride For Unforgettable Experience. Your Ultimate Guide Here

Check out the list of 5 unexplored beaches in Karnataka:

Paradise Beach, Gokarna

The best personal time you can experience is at the Paradise beach at Gokarna. Also known as Full Moon beach, it is located in a secluded place as no particular road leads to it. The beach can be accessed through motor boat from Om beach or by hiking from Half Moon beach. Just walk along the big rocks over the sea coast and go around the hill. The hike is a bit tricky and should be done with a little caution and safety. 150 meters in length, the beach is mostly covered with 70% rocks and rest with white sand. It used to be a hippie spot and was famous for weed that was sold here. You can also camp at the beach at night in your makeshift tent, cook your own food and spend a lovely time here.

St. Mary’s Island Beach, Udupi

To soothe your craving heart, you can visit this unique island off the cost of Malpe in Karnataka. A short 15-minute ferry ride can get you from Malpe beach to the island. Golden sands under your feet, tall palm trees grooving to the music of the wind, and white foamy waves crashing against the rocks, the island has a specific portion of its coast open to tourists and undoubtedly the best view to offer. This island is special because it has unique hexagonal, basalt rocks that were formed million of years ago when Madagascar broke away from the Indian subcontinent.

Kodi Beach, Kundapura:

The beach that separates backwaters from sea water, Kodi Bengre Beach has long been considered one of the secret gems of Udupi. It is also the area where rivers Suvarna and Seetaa meet the sea. It has a small port for fisheries and offers lip-smacking, toddy and freshly prepared seafood. Crystal-clear water with waves about 3-4 feet high, make it the perfect spot for surfing. Shaka Surf Club is a surfing school located near the beach. The beach is still undiscovered and unspoiled which makes it a peaceful, serene and quiet spot to spend an afternoon.

Maravanthe Beach, Udupi:

Maravanthe is a uniquely located beach with Arabian Sea on one side and Souparnika river on the other. A national highway is sandwiched between the sea and the river, a marvelous view found nowhere else in India! It is also known for water sports activities besides its mesmerising view. Behold the vibrant sea life and beautiful coral reefs while scuba diving and snorkeling.

Kudle Beach, Gokarna:

As Gokarna is known for its marvelous beaches, Kudle beach is one of its pristine gems which is in the shape of a perfect ‘C’. The shore is marked by tall coconut trees and picturesque rocks. Witness jaw-dropping views during sunrise and sunset times that are also perfect for people to do Yoga at the beach.

The beach is also famous for trekking and surfing.

Aren’t these beaches quintessential in natural beauty and exuberance? So step into the soothing sea-sand and calming sea-waters by visiting these spectacular beaches in Karnataka!