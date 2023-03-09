Home

Cygnett Park BL: A Comfortable and Convenient Stay in Jaipur

The hotel is strategically located, making it convenient to visit popular tourist attractions like Hawa Mahal, Albert Hall Museum and Bapu Bazaar.

Upon my arrival in Jaipur, I was immediately captivated by the vibrant culture and bustling atmosphere of the pink city. However, before I could begin my exploration, I needed to find a hotel that offered the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and exceptional hospitality. This is when I discovered Cygnett Park BL.

Located just 20 minutes away from the airport or railway station, Cygnett Park Jaipur is one of the first hotels you’ll come across when entering the city via the Delhi bypass. Offering world-class accommodations and exceptional hospitality, this hotel is the perfect oasis for travellers.

With 54 spacious and tastefully designed rooms, Cygnett Park Jaipur provides guests with a truly exceptional experience. The 6 Suite rooms are equipped with a hot or cold Jacuzzi, ensuring ultimate relaxation and comfort.

The hotel in Jaipur is approximately 310 kms from Delhi and is a great place for a weekend getaway. The hotel is strategically located, making it convenient to visit popular tourist attractions like Hawa Mahal, Albert Hall Museum and Bapu Bazaar. Even places like Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort and Amber Fort are not that far away and the hotel can provide transport at affordable rates for the guests.

It is recommended to get a composite ticket which gives access to the below monuments in Jaipur from Hawa Mahal or government of Rajasthan website.

Amber Palace Jantar Mantar Hawa Mahal Nahargarh Fort Albert Hall Museum

The price of the ticket is ₹400 for Indians and ₹1000 for foreigners.

In the evenings, I would unwind by heading up to the rooftop to enjoy the stunning view of the city and take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool. The hotel also features large banqueting halls, making it an ideal venue for conferences, meetings, and weddings.

Cygnett Park BL is a branded hotel that offers excellent service and an exceptional product at a great price point. I will recommend this hotel to anyone seeking a comfortable and convenient stay in Jaipur.

