The latest European Nation to ease travel restriction for international travellers is the Czech Republic. With the tourism industry slightly easing up, travellers are eager to pack their bags and hit the road again. Indians are also eager to explore the world again. Currently, Czech Republic has removed quarantine requirements for travellers. The nation is also not asking for proof of illness or vaccination.

The shops will be open without any restrictions on the working hours. The hotels, cultural and sporting events are ready to function and to also welcome the travellers. Along with this, the country has also opened its museums, galleries, monuments and zoos.

Only Fully Vaccinated Travellers Can Enter

Only fully vaccinated traveller can enter Czech Republic with an EU digital Covid certificate which is valid for 14-270 days. This is valid only after the second vaccination dose (covishield). If not, you will be considered as non-vaccinated and will have to carry a negative PCR test report which should not be less than 72 hours. When you enter the country, you will also have to get another PCR test done that should be within five to seven days after arrival.

What Are The Entry Requirements For Unvaccinated Travellers?

For unvaccinated travellers, they can enter the country with a fully filled passenger locator form that also comes along with a negative RT-PCR test report which should not be older than 72 hours. Unvaccinated traveller also have to get a test done between 5-7 days after entering the country.